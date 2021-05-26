Wednesday morning news – May 26, 2021

For WORLD Radio, I’m Kent Covington.

Biden, Putin to meet face to face next month President Biden and Russia Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet next month, face to face, in Geneva.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained that the president would meet with allies and opponents alike.

PSAKI: In fact it is important to meet with leaders when we have a series of disagreements, as we do with the Russian leader. So we do not consider the meeting with the Russian president as a reward. We consider it a vital part of defending America’s interests.

The White House hopes the personal meeting will help bring predictability to a small relationship that has only deteriorated in the first months of the Biden administration.

President Biden is expected to raise concerns over issues such as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Theil is also likely to discuss issues such as the ongoing global response to the pandemic and this week the forced diversion of a Lithuania-linked flight from Belarus-Russia alliance.

The June 16 summit will come at the end of Biden’s first international trip as president. He will also visit Britain for a meeting of G-7 world leaders and attend a NATO summit in Brussels.

US to reopen consulate in Jerusalem, improving Palestinian ties The United States will reopen its consulate in Jerusalem. The move will restore ties with the Palestinians. The consulate served for a long time as an autonomous office in charge of diplomatic relations with the Palestinians. But former President Donald Trump downplayed her actions when he relocated the embassy to Jerusalem.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced the move Tuesday as he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank.

BLINKEN: I think it is important to have that platform to be able to engage more effectively not only the Palestinian Authority, but Palestinians from different walks of life, the NGO community, the business community and others.

Blinken did not give an exact date for the reopening of the consulate.

He was in the region to help strengthen the ceasefire approved last week that ended a devastating 11-day war between Israel and Hamas rulers in Gaza.

The secretary promised to gather international support to help Gaza after the war. He later announced nearly $ 40 million in aid to the Palestinians, including $ 5.5 million in emergency aid to Gaza.

Blinken underscores Biden’s administrator. Commitment to revive the Iran deal Also Tuesday, Secretary Blinken said the administration is still committed to reviving Iran’s nuclear deal.

Blinken noted that Iran has enriched uranium faster since the US withdrew from the deal under President Trump.

BLINKEN: I think it just underscores the importance, and indeed the urgency, of seeing if we can get Iran back in line with the deal.

Critics of the Iran nuclear deal say its reunification would only give Iran more money to finance terrorism and would not stop the country from developing nuclear weapons.

World powers have just opened a fifth round of talks with Iran aimed at bringing the United States back to the deal.

Washington is not directly involved in the talks, but a US delegation led by the US envoy to Iran, Rob Malley, has been in the Austrian capital. Representatives from other powers are facilitating indirect talks.

Moderna says her COVID-19 photograph works on 12-year-olds Moderna said Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects 12-year-olds. This could mean that teens will have a second chance of being vaccinated in the near future. BOTs reports Kristen Flavin.

KRISTEN FLAVIN, REPORT: Earlier this month, U.S. and Canadian health officials authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 and up.

And Moderna seems to be in line, saying it will submit its data on teens to the FDA next month.

The company studied more than 3,700 children, aged 12 to 17 years. Early findings suggest that the vaccine causes the same signs of immune protection in children as in adults and the same type of temporary side effect, such as arm pain, headache and fatigue.

The company said the vaccine appeared 93 percent effective two weeks after the first dose.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have started testing in even younger children, from the age of 11 to 6-month-old babies. This test is more complex: Adolescents receive the same dose as adults, but researchers are testing smaller doses in younger children. Experts hope to see some results in the fall.

Reporting for WORLD, My Kristen Flavin.

The mountain raises fears of another coup Soldiers in Mali on Monday arrested the interim president and prime minister of the West African country, raising fears of another military coup.

In a joint statement, the African Union and the United Nations demanded the release of President Bah NDaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

The arrests came about an hour after the government announced a new cabinet that ousted two members of the junta that took power in August.

Nine months ago, the military ousted former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and faced global pressure to hand over power to a civilian government. One month later, Moctar Ouane and Bah NDaw took office.

The country is scheduled to hold new elections next February.

Im Kent Covington.

