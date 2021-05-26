Peers stop banning betting firms that sponsor football jerseys

A ban on sponsorship of gambling firms for football jerseys has been backed by more than 150 colleagues, who say this would have a limited financial impact on clubs.

The newly formed cross-party group Peers for Gaming Reform (PGR) says a ban on gambling logos on football shirts and other direct sponsorships would cost the English Football League just 2.5 per cent on lost revenue – and will have no impact on Premier League clubs

Combined with other reforms including stock limits, game speed limits and a mandatory tax, the group says the changes could instead lead to an increase in net taxes for the Treasury and increase jobs by issuing expenditures in other sectors of the economy.

The findings are contained in a major new report on PGR which analyzes the financial and economic effect of a series of reforms recommended by a House of Lords investigation into gambling suffering 280,000 Britons.

The investigation, led by former BBC chairman Lord Grade, recommended stake limits for online gaming, affordability checks, so that no player spends more money than they have, a tax to fund research, education and treatment and a ban on direct sports sponsorship by gambling operators.

Her analysis revealed that the English Football League could lose 26 million or 2.5 per cent of its annual revenue through a sponsorship ban. She said the Premier League would have no problem replacing gambling firms given the global reach of club jerseys and the money made from TV rights.

A ban on football jersey sponsorship is being considered by the Government as part of the industry review.

While the peer study found that gambling sector profits would be cut from 696 million to 974 million from reforms, this would be more offset by net benefits through additional jobs and profits in other sectors.

We estimate that the reforms could add 20,000 to 30,000 jobs and increase total employee incomes (i.e. wages and salaries) by 276 to 399 million, the report said.

This positive effect occurs because the gambling sector employs fewer people and pays without spending units than any of the four industries to which costs are transferred.

We also note that employment in the gambling sector is probably concentrated in croupiers and land-based casino sales, LBO staff, etc. while the revenue cuts we model are exclusively online.

Therefore, job and wage losses in the gambling sector may be lower than we model and the net impact of job reforms may be greater.

The group said the changes would not only increase tax revenues by between 68 million and 87 million but generate 130 million for education, treatment and research through a mandatory tax for industry.

The issue of reform is big

By Lord Foster of Bath – Chair of Colleagues for Gambling Reform

The issue for a gambling reform, not just on-line, is extremely big.

More than 2 million people are affected by gambling-related harm, over 60,000 children are problem gamblers, and, on average, there is a gambling-related suicide every day.

However, the gambling for controlling the main laws was written before the first iPhone appeared, so it is hardly convenient to afford high-speed on-line gambling 24/7 with no stock or price limits, bombardment of ads gambling or even using drones to get an advantage of gambling. So government review is welcome.

Recommendations for change, made by a Committee of Lords, are being supported by 150 peers forming peers for gambling reform. Key reforms include tighter controls on whether customers have the opportunity to gamble at the level they choose, restrictions on sports advertising and sponsorship, and added controls on online gambling.

The new research they commissioned shows that the proposed reforms would result in greater revenue for the Treasury, create up to 30,000 new jobs, lead to significant NHS estimates, and ensure that those who had need treatment from gambling-related injuries could get it.

While there will be better protection from the most damaging parts of the gambling industry, its profits seem to outweigh any financial costs associated with the proposed reforms. It could mean, however, that the salary of Bet 365 chief Denise Coates does not reach the same 421 million she did last year.

Changes are urgently needed. When the last major gambling review took place in 1999, it was 8 years before the new legislation was passed. We can not wait so long this time.

Many of the proposed changes, such as a mandatory fee for gambling operators for education and funding research treatment, affordability checks and further limits on game lines, pricing and speed, can now be introduced.

With one in eight Britons or seven million people at risk of gambling these reforms are critical and it is time for action.