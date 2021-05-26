International review says BC was ‘reluctant’ to follow COVID-19 air broadcast evidence

VANCOUVER – Responses from British Columbia officials are part of a damn analysis of public health reluctance to recognize COVID-19 aerial broadcasting despite scientific consensus on the issue.

The new study, led by an influential and widely respected Oxford professor, includes case studies in BC and Quebec, where responses were consistent with a harsh rejection and acceptance by public health officials elsewhere.

PIECES is entitled Orthodoxy, Illusion, and Plays the Scientific Game: A Bourdieusian Analysis of the Science of Infection Control in the COVID-19 Pandemic. In simple terms, they conclude that the rigid thinking that stems from traditional medical education along with political influence, led health officials to reject COVID-19 air broadcast evidence for months.

Covid is airborne, this has been proven, and so the focus of our paper is why do public health authorities refuse to accept this? said co-author of the study and professor of public health at the University of Victoria, Damien Contandriopulos. What we have seen is that physicians trained in infectious diseases realized that they were outdated, outdated and wrong and instead of saying oh, who is not true and the reaction was just let us claim that this does not exist and we see many of these in every public health authority.

The research was organized by Oxfords Trisha Greenhalgh, a professor of primary health sciences who is influential in her field. She approached Contandriopoulos and another British professor to collaborate on the analysis. https://twitter.com/trishgreenhalgh

The failure of scientific and policy bodies to properly recognize and act on evidence of SARS-CoV-2 airborne transmission is both a mystery and a scandal, reads the first line of STUDY, which has not yet been reviewed by colleagues. “Measures to combat aerosol transmission are more difficult, more costly in the short term and (therefore) less politically known.

Christ scholars had advocated for a change in public messages to reflect evolution in the sense of the virus, but the provincial chief physician instead offered a confused answer that acknowledged the transmission of air inside into poorly ventilated air, but this is exactly what researchers warn is the most dangerous environment and needs emphasis.

There is a huge alignment between public health authorities who were reluctant to change their point of view and from the fact political actors were quite pleased that they did nothing else, Contandriopoulos said. Accepting recognition of the virus is on the air, it means addressing what is happening in schools, are the protocols still good? What is happening in hospitals? What is the plan to return to campus in the fall at universities? Lots of tough questions like this.

Experts and union leadership have thus raised those precise concerns for months with little result.

A culture of rejection in BC

While Contandriopoulos described Dr. Bonnie Henry in particular as stubborn, reluctant to accept rapidly evolving facts, he said the attitude is prevalent among health officials.

From the first days when in February 2020, when the BCCDC tweeted a video and Dr. Eleni Galanis insisting that this is not an air virus, for the deputy health officer of the province, few public health officials accepted the results of engineering and air researchers.

“There is absolutely no evidence that this disease is transmitted by air and we know that if it were airborne, then the measures we took to control COVID-19 would not have worked,” he told Dr. Reka Gustafson, deputy provincial health officer of BC, CTV Morning Live in June 2020, when hundreds of scientists were joining forces to say just that. “We are very confident that most of the transmission of this virus is through contact points and route.

The World Health Organization was just as slow and resistant to changing its guidelines, despite the evidence, and the study authors say Orthodox public health officials took it as an excuse for their skepticism.

When CTV News raised the issue with the health minister in April, noting that the CDC and Canada’s US Public Health Agency had updated their messages while BCs public health authorities downplayed or rejected the idea of ​​airborne spread, he was defensive.

I think the BCCDC has been a national leader and a world leader, claimed Adrian Dix, despite being obviously false in this case.

The next day, Vancouver Coast Health quietly changed its website to remove a sentence saying there was no evidence of airborne transmission and two weeks later, the BCCDC updated its website to include discussion or aerosol dispersion.

Politics at play despite claims of independence

Contandriopoulos said while the third wave could not have been avoided with air prevention methods, he and his colleagues believe it could be mitigated.

They insist that public health experts at the head of the government bureaucracy be appointed by politicians and it is unrealistic to expect them to make all their calls.

There is absolutely no way for a public health official to say that I will break away from whatever the government wants to say and I will direct my show, they need to work together, he said. Not so much about individuals, not so much about Dr. Henry or Dr. Haruda in Quebec, or any other jurisdiction. What our paper shows is that there is a model that is far more fundamental and important than humans.

The authors are urging governments to learn from their mistakes, to fully acknowledge airborne transmission, and to acknowledge that a multidisciplinary approach to public health by a variety of experts is the best way forward as vaccine variants and reluctance can trigger the pandemic. COVID-19 for much longer than anyone would like.

But given that the broadcast is mostly aerial, different measures are needed, they wrote. Including ventilation, air filtration, reduction of congestion and time spent indoors, greater attention to quality and fit of masks, more widespread camouflage when done indoors, and wider top-level health care protection and other personnel at risk.