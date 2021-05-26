Hong Kong’s old-school tycoons are losing out to China tycoons, Economy News & Top Stories

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) – The prediction was of Jack Ma vintage quality, both provocative and warning.

“This is the age of the internet,” the Chinese billionaire announced in October 2013, just weeks after his plan to take over Alibaba Group Holding in Hong Kong was thwarted by regulators. “It no longer belongs to Li Ka-shing.”

Mr Ma’s excavation of the famous Hong Kong mogul raised many eyebrows at the time, but very few would disagree with him now. The past few years have seen a dramatic shift in fortunes between China’s tech moguls and their Hong Kong old-school counterparts – a trend that shows some signs of fading soon.

The combined wealth of China’s 10 richest people has tripled since 2016 to $ 425 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For Hong Kong, it doubled to US $ 218 billion over the same period.

Mr. Li, once Asia’s richest person, now ranks 13th, a few points below Mr. Ma, who eventually ranked Alibaba in New York in 2014.

The changes underscore the waning importance of Hong Kong businessmen who built their empires on real estate, ports, infrastructure, telecommunications, aviation and retail.

At their peak, when the former British colony was the indispensable gateway to a rapidly developing mainland China, Mr. Li and his colleagues were judged by Beijing for their business acumen and access to capital overseas. These days their political influence is fading and their businesses are increasingly seen by investors as stale.

Moreover, Hong Kong’s future as a financial hub is facing an existential threat as the Communist Party of China moves away from the “one country, two systems” framework that has sustained the city’s success for decades.

One consequence has been a dramatic slide in stock market ratings for Hong Kong’s largest conglomerates. Over the past five years, five of the city’s major groups – CK Hutchison Holdings, New World Development, Henderson Land Development, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Wharf Holdings – have consistently traded at deep discounts on their net assets.

Their shares now reach just 0.5 times the value of the book on average, versus 10 for the five companies controlled by some of China’s richest tycoons, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

“Hong Kong’s major corporate businesses are not growing much,” said Andy Wong, founding partner at LW Asset Management in the city. “Investors prefer to focus on growth rather than on the value of a company,” he said, adding that technology-driven sectors are attractive, especially after the pandemic.

While the private family offices of some of the city’s moguls have targeted high-growth investments, their listed businesses have been slow to reach.

On the other hand, their counterparts across the border have utilized technology to deliver a range of customer services and create wealth. Chinese tycoons have also benefited from the rapid economic recovery of $ 14.3 trillion from Covid. China was the only major economy to expand last year, while Hong Kong saw no back-and-forth contraction in 2019 and 2020.

Most of China’s richest billionaires come from the tech industry, including Tencent Holdings’ Pony Ma, Bytedance founder Zhang Yiming and NetEase’s William Ding. The fortune of Zhong Shanshan, China’s current richest person and the founder of bottled water giant Nongfu Spring is nearly $ 69 billion, more than double that of Mr. Li.

Many of Hong Kong’s business empires owe their success to government policies that encouraged only a small group of deep-pocketed developers to bid on land parcels, a system that turned Hong Kong into the most expensive market in the world. properties in the world.

The sudden rise in prices allowed moguls to diversify into services, retail, ports and infrastructure. But that formula has been difficult to replicate in larger markets like mainland China because of high capital requirements, local competition and regulatory hurdles, said Richard Harris, founder of Hong Kong-based Port Shelter Investment Management.

The result is that many of the city’s moguls have focused on protecting their current terrain rather than expanding into new businesses, Mr Harris said. “Many of them are quite happy making sure they do not lose” what they have, “he said. However, even this has proved difficult in recent years as Hong Kong’s economy was hit by anti-government protests and the pandemic.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, the developer led by billionaire brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok, reported the biggest drop in core profit since 2013 for the year ended June.

Swire Pacific, one of the city’s two centuries-old British trading firms, recorded a major loss last year, the first since listing in 1959. Its flagship Cathay Pacific Airways is struggling despite a government-led bailout.

CK Hutchison, the flagship of Mr Li’s diverse empire built after his family fled to Hong Kong from the mainland as refugees in 1940, without its first drop in profit since a conglomerate reshuffle in 2015.

As tensions rise between China and the West, the CK group is facing offshore winds. Australia blocked it from buying a local gas pipeline operator for national security concerns in 2018.

Some of Hong Kong conglomerates have begun to look further for growth opportunities. New World Development, which is in the construction of infrastructure, hotels and shopping malls, is accelerating its expansion into insurance, healthcare and education in mainland China.

Chief executive Adrian Cheng has said he wants to grow non-property services businesses. Much of the effort “revolves around non-traditional businesses,” a spokesman said.

Swire Pacific is investing in healthcare groups in mainland China. Jardine Matheson Holdings, owner of luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental International, is partnering with private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Management to seek investment opportunities in Greater China and Southeast Asia.

Representatives of Sun Hung Kai declined to comment, while group CK and Wharf did not respond to requests for comment. Swire said the group’s financial strength and financial ability remains strong and it is looking at new sectors. Henderson Land said it is diversifying from property, with a strong presence in Hong Kong and China, and has incorporated sustainable technology.

Mr. Li’s personal investment vehicle, Horizons Ventures, has invested in plant-based foods, renewable energy and digital services. The firm’s early bets on Zoom Video Communications rose to $ 11 billion last year during the pandemic, or one-third of Mr. Li’s fortune. He was also an early supporter of Facebook, Spotify Technology and Siri.

Post-pandemic recovery will be crucial for Hong Kong moguls to consider similar bets in emerging industries, according to Falcon Chan, a partner at Deloitte China.

“It is critical to think about what the next big bet is,” Mr Chan said. “What some of these great people are doing in the next year or two will have a tremendous impact if they want to focus.”