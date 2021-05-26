Facebook will pay 14 Canadian publishers for some news content posted on the platform – National

Facebook unveiled a plan Tuesday to pay some Canadian publishers for news stories on its platform, but experts say the move draws attention from future adjustment efforts.

The California-based tech giant said it would pay 14 publishers, including the National Observer, FP Newspapers, Le Devoir, the Tyee and Le Soleil publisher, undisclosed sums to link to their articles on its COVID sites -19 and climatic science or in other cases of unspecified use.

Agreements made under the news innovation test program were also reached with Coast, Narwhal, Village Media, SaltWire Network, Sprawl, Discourse Media, Narcity, BlogTO and Daily Hive.

Facebook would not disclose the value or structure of the agreements and would not say whether the project was approached by other publishers. He says the program will be multi-year in scope and does not include payment for news links already posted on Facebook by publishers.

Industry observers say the deal brings cash to media companies that hurt advertising, but believe the deal should be seen as a way for Facebook to move ahead of possible regulation in Canada without tackling much of the criticism it faces on issues. such as privacy concerns and the spread of misinformation on its platform.

“There are some fundamental problems with Facebook and this overlooks all of them and makes it much less likely that Canadian Officials will consider the possibility of fixing them in ways that will affect these much deeper issues.” , said Blayne Haggart, a senior fellow at the Center for International Governance Innovation and an associate professor of political science at Brock University.

These issues, he said, include “prevalent” surveillance practices, data collection strategies, non-cooperation with authorities and a history of receiving misinformation and hate content.

They have shrunk as Canadediamedia companies have seen their revenue go away and put a lot of blame on big technology.

















A 2018 report from CanadaMedia Concentration Project found that Google had half of the country’s online advertising market share in 2018, with Facebook down 27.3 percent and Bell, Torstar, Twitter and Postmedia down two percent each.

That equates to $ 3.8 billion in advertising revenue for Google, up from $ 2.8 billion in 2016.

Facebook made $ 2.1 billion in advertising in 2018, while Bell made $ 146 million, Torstar earned $ 120 million, Twitter earned $ 117.5 million and Postmedia $ 116.4 million.

Meanwhile, the federal government is in the process of reviewing legislation that could force tech companies to pay for news on their platforms and remove fines when problematic content is not removed quickly.

Other countries are dealing with similar considerations. Australia, for example, unveiled plans earlier this year to get social media companies to negotiate payments to publishers there.

Facebook responded by quickly blocking Australian users from posting or viewing links to local or international news websites, only to change course days later.

In Canada, Facebook has pledged to spend at least $ 8 million over the next three years on journalism initiatives, including funding reporters’ scholarships at TheCanadianPress and grants to media organizations run by people who are Black, Indigenous or colored .

Facebook on Tuesday declined an interview to discuss its latest efforts in the media, but the company’s global director and public policy chief said in a statement that the program supports journalism and will allow the company “to partner even more closely with publishers.” to help them build sustainable business models. ”

“Only through communication and collaboration can we make progress and we hope to continue our work to promote a healthy news industry in Canada,” Kevin Chan said in an email.

Haggart, however, believes the announced efforts continue to embed Facebook into the media ecosystem and build publishers’ dependence on a “single, foreign and capricious platform.”

Facebook said that in January 2021 alone, the platform and Google generated 24 million page views for free Village Media, which the publisher estimates is worth about $ 480,000.

“What is good for Facebook becomes what is good for Le Devoir, or Village Media or BlogTO or whoever and whoever it is and that is what creates a challenge and distracts from the underlying issues,” Haggart said.

















Instead of these voluntary deals Facebook offers the media, he thinks the company needs to be regulated much more than it is now and the authorities need to have a greater interest in ensuring that the news the platform shares is quality.

Daniel Bernhard, executive director of the media monitoring group Friends ofCanadianBroadcasting, said he would like Facebook to be forced to make fair deals with publishers and if they can not reach favorable terms, to head to a mandatory arbitration.

The proposal is reminiscent of what is happening in Australia and prevents Facebook from unilaterally deciding whether to pay or offer publishers a “take it or leave it” deal, Bernhard said.

He said the latest Facebook initiative is happening because governments have been slow in regulating tech firms.

“I hope regulators will be able to see a clear personal interest in this move, which is clearly an attempt to try to pre-regulate regulation and say, ‘Don’t worry, nothing to see here,'” he said. Bernhard.

“But I think they’ve actually proven even harder … that publishers should get a fair price for using their content from these trillion-dollar US companies.”