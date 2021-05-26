Auditor General evaluating Ottawa’s performance in EPP, pandemic response in indigenous communities

The Auditor General of Canada is today conducting federal government performance audits without protection of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical devices before and during the pandemic and its response to COVID-19 in indigenous communities.

Auditor General Karen Hogan will present the reports this afternoon, then will receive questions from reporters at 3pm ET.

Reports will focus on how well the Canada Public Health Agency and Health Canada have done in meeting the needs of provincial and territorial governments for N95 masks, medical gowns, test and ventilation swabs, and whether Indigenous Canada Services were provided Sufficient assistance to First Nations, Mtis Communities.

“They have done a good job in terms of providing support for our member nations as well as ensuring that there are adequate supplies of PPE and also making us an advantage when it comes to vaccines,” said Deputy Chief of Staff David Pratt of the federation. of Indigenous Sovereign Nations, which represents the first 74 nations in Saskatchewan.

Over 70 percent of adults in the First Nations have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Sunday, there were 774 cases and 334 spare deaths.

VIO Volunteers, a nonprofit charity, was established in the spring of 2020 to respond to the needs of Canada’s remote and northern indigenous communities.

Since then, just over 1.7 million surgical masks, 9,450 face shields and 7,662 liters of hand cleansers have been delivered to 206 communities and indigenous organizations supporting the indigenous urban population in seven provinces.

In a written question posed in the fall of the Commonslast House, Conservative Local Services critic Gary Vidal asked for details on the amount of PPE submitted by the department.

When VIO Volunteer president Claudine Santos compared the list to her own data, she said, she sheralized her charity by surpassing the government by providing masks to communities on several occasions doubling the federal contribution.

‘We did not seek to see mathematics’

Santos, who worked as director of parliamentary affairs in the office of Conservative Senator Dennis Patterson in Nunavut, said she believes the VIO volunteers took a closer look at demands from indigenous communities that differed from that used by the bureaucracy.

“We did not want to see the math,” Santos said. “They came to us and they said, ‘This is what we need.’ We said, ‘If it is within our power to give it to you, we will give it to you.’ “

In some cases, Santos said, the charity amassed enough masks to supply communities for six months to a year.

“It is not fair for us to impose our algorithms and our standards on these communities,” Santos said.

Auditor General Karen Hogan will present two audits Wednesday regarding Ottawa’s COVID-19 response. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

“We need to really embrace the fact that they are run by strong, capable people who really know and understand closely the kind of needs their communities have.”

Santos said there needs to be a shift in the relationship between indigenous communities and the federal government to empower them to make their own decisions.

She said VIO Volunteers are creating space for Indigenous-led organizations, such as Indigenous Peoples Sustainability Fund, to take over the EPP requirements.

Santos also said the government should take responsibility for ensuring that communities are protected from predatory practices used by some companies seeking to profit.

“This is what happens when there is not enough conversation and not enough support,” Santos said.

Home Services Minister Marc Miller’s department is subject to one of the auditor general’s performance reviews. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

In a statement to CBC News, the office of Homeland Security Minister Marc Miller said its top priority has been the health, safety and well-being of the people of the First Nations, Inuit and Mtis since the pandemic began.

Setsht set aside more than $ 4.2 billion to help indigenous communities prevent and combat COVID-19 and promised an additional $ 1.2 billion in the spring federal budget.

The government also pledged $ 354 million over five years in the budget to increase the number of nurses and other medical professionals in remote and isolated First Nations.

The Department acknowledged that it “has received lessons that will inform the Department’s ongoing efforts to respond and better prepare for a future pandemic.”

“Indigenous Services Canada is committed to continuing and improving our work, in full partnership with our Indigenous Partners.”