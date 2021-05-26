



Image Source: VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) Congress detached from earthly reality: Yogi Adityanath | exclusive Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has attacked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her accusation that the government entered a ‘silent viewer’ mode that led to a ‘painful’ situation during Covid’s second wave. 19. Adityanath, who is visiting hospitals across the state to review the situation, told India TV that the Congress party and its leaders are disconnected from reality. He dismissed allegations that the government is hiding coronavirus death figures, saying “everything is available on the portal” and the data is updated daily. “Uttar Pradesh has performed maximum Covid tests. The opposition was saying that UP is not doing enough tests, but so far we have done 5 crore tests and are still performing 3.5 lakh tests every day,” said the Prime Minister. “The opposition should be blamed for the poor health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh,” he added. “In the last 6-7 years, the government has increased the health infrastructure … whether setting up new AIIMS, providing advanced ambulances to support life in the districts or providing medicine in the villages. The government has continuously strengthened the infrastructure related to health and facilities, “he said. On Priyanka’s accusation, he said, “It shows that the person is unaware of reality.” The government’s ‘3T’ tracking, testing and treatment formula to tackle the crisis is yielding results, he added. Asked about Samajwadi Party workers who ‘cleaned’ the Safai helicopter after his visit, he said, “At least they have admitted that the gangajal is pavitra (pure).” Regarding the government’s preparations for the third wave, he said, “The government is working to increase beds and medical equipment. 100 pediatric ICU beds are being set up in medical colleges. Such beds will also be available in district hospitals and community health centers. “ Priyanka Gandhi has accused the government of colossal mismanagement of the Covid crisis. On Tuesday, she accused the government of not providing medical equipment to the people of Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, she claimed that ‘countless’ lives were lost during the second wave and argued that the government should be held accountable so that those in power understand their responsibility to the country. Meanwhile, active cases in Uttar Pradesh fell under a noose. UP, the most populous state in the country is the first state to conduct over three lakh tests in one day. READ MORE: Yogi Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to test 3.7 lakh people for Covid in one day READ MORE :: UP: Yogi Adityanath plans to vaccinate all parents before the third wave Latest News of India







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos