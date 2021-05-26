Detected: B.1.617.2 variant found in health care workers of Delhi Apollo Hospital





A study of 69 healthcare workers at Apollo Delhi Hospital who tested positive for Covid-19 after vaccination found that variant B.1.617.2 was detected in 48 percent of their samples. Variant B.1.617.2 has been declared a variant of global concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) and scientists have stated that it has begun to take over as the predominant variant of concern in the country. Following sequences of over 20,000 SARS-CoV-2 samples from across states, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium identified disturbing variants in 8,000 samples with B.1.617 being the predominant variant. At Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, a study was conducted on 69 healthcare workers who became infected after vaccination in the first 100 days of vaccination in India. All workers had received the Covieshield vaccine and 51 had been fully vaccinated while 18 had received only one dose of the vaccine. The study period ended in mid-April before Delhi experienced the worst of the second wave in the national capital. An analysis of nasopharyngeal samples for genome sequencing found variant B.1.617.2 in 48 percent of cases. The predominant infections 47.83 percent occurred from line B.1.617.2 followed by types B.1 and B.1.1.7. There were only two hospital admissions for minor symptoms, but no ICU admissions and deaths, from this group. These findings are significant because more than half of the group were found to be infected with the Anxiety Variant (VoC) and still survived the serious illness, which could have been a serious event for them without vaccination coverage, Dr Anupam said. Sibal, Group Medical Director of Apollo Hospitals This study is a follow-up to the Indraprastha Apollos study on cases of progressive infections among 3,235 vaccinated healthcare workers employed at the hospital, previously reported by indianexpress.com. The study had found that only 2.62 percent of those who were fully vaccinated became infected in the first 100 days of vaccination.

