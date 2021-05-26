Taiwan says China blocked agreement with BioNTech on COVID-19 shooting





Medical staff use rapid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test on a Taiwanese resident following an increasing number of locally transmitted cases in Taipei, Taiwan, May 25, 2021. REUTERS / Ann Wang

Taiwan directly accused China for the first time on Wednesday of blocking an agreement with Germany BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) on COVID-19 vaccines, in an escalating war of words after Beijing offered shooting on the island through a Chinese company. Taiwan has millions of doses of custom vaccines, from AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), but has received just over 700,000 to date, and has been able to vaccinate only about 1% of its population as cases increase. While Taiwan has previously said it has not been able to sign a final contract with BioNTech, this has only meant that Chinese pressure was to blame. Read more China claims Taiwan as its territory and often puts pressure on countries and firms to cut their ties with the island. In comments at a meeting of the Progressive Democratic Party in Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen said the shooting orders for AstraZeneca and Moderna were reserved “normally”. “As far as Germany’s BioNTech is concerned, we were close to terminating the contract with the original German factory, but due to China’s intervention, so far there has been no way to terminate it,” she said. BioNTech declined to comment on Tsai’s remarks, but added “we are in favor of a global supply of vaccines”. China has denied trying to block vaccines for Taiwan and has offered to provide them on the island itself as a gesture of goodwill. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. of China (600196.SS) said on Saturday that it was ready to supply Taiwan with BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. Read more Fosun signed an agreement with BioNTech to develop and commercialize exclusively COVID-19 vaccine products developed using BioNTech mRNA technology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. But Tsai said the island would only buy directly from the original manufacturers, or discuss purchases with them through the global COVAX vaccine distribution scheme. “Only by negotiating with the original manufacturer can you take the original manufacturer’s warranty and direct responsibility for quality and safety, in order to avoid legal and political risks,” she said. Fosun did not respond to requests for comment. Earlier Wednesday, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said the Taiwanese government was using excuses to stop vaccines from going there from China. China was “happy to see” Fosun’s willingness to secure shots in Taiwan, she added. With tight supplies, some politicians from Taiwan have said the need for the shooting in Fosun was so urgent that the government should bring them immediately. But Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a daily news conference that they had not seen any supporting documentation regarding the vaccine Fosun was offering. “Bring the official documents and we can talk about it again.” Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos