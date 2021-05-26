International
Ethiopia Tigray in serious danger of starvation, warns UN official | Food News
The top UN humanitarian official has warned that urgent measures are needed to avoid famine in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, at a Security Council conference first seen by the AFP news agency.
There is a serious risk of starvation if aid does not escalate in the next two months, wrote Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Aid Coordinator, AFP reported on Wednesday.
Now in its seventh month, the conflict in Tigray is estimated to have killed thousands of people and left about five million in need of help.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a ground and air military operation in Tigray in early November 2020 after accusing the then northern regions of the ruling Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) party of orchestrating attacks on federal army camps. The TPLF, which dominated national politics for decades until Abiy came to power in 2018, said federal forces and its old enemy Eritrea launched a coordinated attack against him.
Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, declared victory in late November after the army entered the regional capital, Mekelle. However, fighting and abuse have continued, fueling fears of a protracted conflict with devastating effects on the civilian population.
Meanwhile, aid groups have repeatedly called for full humanitarian access to the region of six million people where the ghost of famine has been going on for months.
Concrete measures are urgently needed to break the wild cycle between armed conflict, violence and food insecurity, Lowcock said in his two-and-a-half note, according to the AFP report.
I urge members of the Security Council and other Member States to take every possible step to prevent a famine from occurring, he said.
Today, at least 20 percent of the population in that area face food emergency insecurities, he continued, adding that destruction and violence against civilians continue even now across Tigray.
In the six and a half months since the start of the conflict in Tigray in early November 2020 about two million people have been displaced. Civilians are being killed and injured, he said.
Rape and other forms of abhorrent sexual violence are widespread and systematic. Public and private infrastructure and facilities necessary for civilian survival have been destroyed, including hospitals and agricultural land, Lowcock warned.
The UN official estimated that over 90 percent of the crop was lost due to looting, burning or other destruction, and that 80 percent of the livestock in the region were looted or slaughtered.
Lowcock also wrote that despite improvements in March and co-operation of authorities at the local level, the humanitarian approach as a whole has deteriorated recently,
He added: Humanitarian operations are being attacked, obstructed or delayed in providing life-saving aid. Eight aid workers have been killed in Tigray in the past six months.
In December, the Ethiopian government had promised unrestricted humanitarian entry, but large parts of Tigray, especially rural areas, are still cut off due to active fighting, according to an update (PDF) earlier this month by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Parts of central, southern and southeastern Tigray have been blocked by the parties to the conflict since early March, OCHA said, warning that the level of food insecurity in the region remains high and dire.
In a report (PDF) published last month, the World Peace Foundation, a research organization based at Tufts University, warned of the imminent threat of famine and mass starvation in Tigray and accused Ethiopian and Eritrean troops of systematically dismantling the regions’ economy and food system.
The Ethiopian Embassy in London said in a declaration it rejects, in the strongest terms, the unfounded accusations by the World Peace Foundation that the Government of Ethiopia is starving the people of Tigray and using hunger as a weapon of war.
To date, the Government has taken concrete steps to comprehensively respond to humanitarian needs on the ground by distributing food supplies to more than 4.2 million citizens in Tigray, in coordination with local and international partners, the embassy said.
Eritrea also hasrejectedallegations of using sexual violence and starvation as a weapon, as well as obstructing aid in a region where it says about 1.6 million people have depended on humanitarian aid since 2009. In a letter to the Security Council last month, Sophia Tesfamariam, Eritrea’s ambassador to the UN, also said that allegations of rape and other crimes against Eritrean soldiers were not merely scandalous, but also a vicious attack on culture and history. of people.
