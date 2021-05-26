Mystery Company buys Pepin Island, returning it to Kiwi after 26 years | 1 NEWS





After 26 years in foreign hands and three years in the marketplace, a private island near Nelson worth millions of dollars has returned to New Zealand ownership. Pepin Island. Source: istock.com The 518-acre Pepin Island in Nelsons Cable Bay has been sold to a private New Zealand company. It was first listed in August 2018 with a asking price of $ 16 million. That dropped to $ 13.5 million in March this year. Sotheby’s New Zealand International Realty agent Ian Keightley said the buyer wanted to keep their identity and the price they bought the island for confidentiality. Keightley would not dwell on details about the nature or size of the company. He said there was a lot of interest in the property from locals and expatriates as well as non-Zealanders from all over the world. Covid, of course, created a lot more interest overseas as people wanted a place to flee, he said. Very unique summer. It’s a huge piece of land, and on parts of it you can’t even get cell phone reception which is really great. You can go wondering, call it sitting there, the only lights you will see are boats at sea. It’s so close to Nelson City, however you can be completely remote. The cheap property seller is Olivia Cayetana Hallman, who inherited the island in 2012 after the death of her mother Viola von Hohenzollern, a German businessman. Hohenzollern bought the property for $ 2 million in 1995 and managed the island as a working sheep farm. It was one run with the Overseas Investment Office on the terms of the sale, which was later settled. Now, about 1900 sheep and 100 cattle live on the island. Pepin Island also includes a farmhouse with seven bedrooms, three villas and three houses, a total of 17 bedrooms for guests. Alongside farm manager Andrew Newton, her work to restore native shrubs and control pests gave her a regional environmental award. Previously, the soil was grazed and was prone to erosion. Keightley said the new owners planned to keep the farm running, perhaps expand, slightly, the small resort business there and continue reforestation work on the island. Its coastline is a popular destination for kayaking and fishing. While the legal land boundary of the property extends to the water’s edge on the island, previous owners had allowed people access to the coast. Keightley said the new owners wanted to continue the status quo for public access to the island. This could also include an open day once a year, which attracted thousands to the farm. The idea of ​​bringing the land back into public ownership was also considered over the years, including by Nelson City Council. Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese A suggestion was also made to buy the land again from Ngti Tama, but the idea was not formally discussed by iwi. Keightley said there were no recent offers from the council. Reese, who was not available for an interview, said in a statement that it was not financially viable for the council to purchase, maintain and develop the property given the extensive properties we already have in the conservation and landscaping reserves. It is heartbreaking that the new owners have expressed a desire to explore the creation of strategic environmental areas across the island, she said. Reese said she could not wait to meet the new owners. We remain open to exploring the possibility of partnership opportunities and enhancing the links between Pepin Island and the community. 1 NEWS has requested a comment from Ngti Tama.

