Covid vaccine registration to open tomorrow for citizens aged 19 and over – Pakistan





Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced on Wednesday that the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) had decided to start registering persons aged 19 and over for coronavirus vaccination. He wrote on Twitter that the registration would start from tomorrow (Thursday). By now the census will be open to the entire national population that has been approved by health experts for Covid vaccination, the minister said in the tweet. The day before, the government announced that it had begun production of the single-dose CanSino Chinas vaccine at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). A tweet from the official government account said that three million doses of the vaccine would be produced per month to significantly reduce Pakistan’s dependence on importing vaccines from other countries. 120,000 doses ready to start within a week With 120,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine being packaged in the NIH, authorities are considering returning to using the CanSinoBio name after initially printing PakVac in the first batch. An NIH official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 120,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been filled and hopefully a launch ceremony would be held by the end of the current month. Although the name PakVac was used for the first group, there was a change of mind and the vaccine would be called CanSinoBio as the Chinese are sensitive about the names of their products, he said. The first group test was completed, which included the viability test, the safety test, the sterility test, and the spike protein test. A total of 120,000 doses have been prepared and a preliminary date for the launch ceremony is May 30, the NIH official said. CanSino was the first Chinese vaccine to undergo clinical trial in Pakistan and was administered to about 18,000 people. Initially, the vaccine was brought into place, but it was later decided that the vaccine concentrate would be moved here and packaged in the NIH. The machinery was repaired, the staff trained and finally the first batch was filled, which passed the stability test. The official said PakVac was used in the initial set of 500 doses, but was now being considered using the CanSinoBio name in the remaining batches of vaccines. The first group test was completed, which included the stability test, the safety test, the sterility test, and the point protein test. A total of 120,000 doses have been prepared and a preliminary date for the launch ceremony is May 30, the NIH official said. The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant to Health Dr Faisal Sultan also confirmed that the vaccine was ready for use. Congratulations to the NIH Pak team and its leadership on the successful completion / completion of the CanSino vaccine with the assistance of CanSinoBio Inc. China. The product has passed rigorous internal SC testing. An important step in helping our vaccine supply line, Dr. Sultan wrote on Twitter.

