WhatsApp sues Indian government over new regulations – TechCrunch

WhatsApp has sued the Indian government by challenging new regulations of the second largest internet market that could allow authorities to make private messages of traceable people, and perform mass surveillance.

Facebook-owned instant messaging service, which identifies India as its largest market by users, said it filed the lawsuit in Delhi High Court on Wednesday. He said the New Delhi traceability request – which would require WhatsApp to help New Delhi identify the creator of a particular message – deprived constitutional rights of violated citizens.

Civil society and technical experts around the world have consistently argued that a requirement to “track” private messages would break the end-to-end encryption and lead to real abuse. WhatsApp is committed to protecting the privacy of people’s personal messages and we will continue to do everything we can within the laws of India to do so, WhatsApp said in a statement.

India first proposed WhatsApp to make software changes to make the creator of a traceable message in 2018. The suggestion came at a time when WhatsApp was struggling with the spread of false information in India, where the circulation of such information had resulted in multiple victim lives.

But his suggestion did not become law until this year. The traceability requirement is part of the comprehensive IT rules in New Delhi that also requires social media firms to deploy some officers on site to address concerns on the ground and also gives authorities more power in obtaining positions that they consider them offensive.

The Indian government gave major social media firms three months to comply with the new IT rules. Wednesday is the deadline for firms, including Facebook, to comply with the new regulation. Failure to do so may detract from the security enjoyed by harbor protection technology companies.

The WhatsApp move on Wednesday is very unusual. Facebook has been closely engaged with New Delhi over the years – to the point where allegations were made that it did not take action against some unpleasant posts by politicians because it feared it would harm its business in India, the second largest online marketplace. in the world.

“We have never seen a company sue the Indian government for seeking information.” said Jayanth Kolla, lead analyst at consulting firm Convergence Catalyst. “We have seen companies being pushed back, but they have never explored legal possibilities in the past.”

WhatsApp is already battling a legal issue raised by the India government, in the same aforementioned court, over its new privacy policy as New Delhi tries to get the Facebook-owned firm to withdraw the new terms.

Last year India banned over 200 Chinese applications, including TikTok, which at the time of the blockade identified India as its largest overseas market. India said it was banning the applications because they posed a threat to India’s tonic security and protection.

None of the Chinese firms sued the Indian government, with at least two telling TechCrunch on condition of anonymity that it is almost impossible to win a lawsuit in India against the government when the issue of national security is raised.

“So much so that it will be difficult to find even a lawyer who represents you,” an Indian official added.

India’s IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cited similar national concerns when he unveiled the revised IT rules in February this year.

Tension has been rising between US tech giants and the Indian government in recent months. Earlier this year, Twitter refused to block accounts criticizing New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last month, the Indian government ordered Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to remove posts that were critical of Modi’s treatment of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, New Delhi objected to Twitters labeling some of its politicians’ tweets as manipulated media. Earlier this week, police in Delhi visited Twitter offices to send a notice.