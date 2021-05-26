National Trust Chairman Tim Parker to step down | National Trust





The chairman of the National Trust will stay down after seven years, the charity has said, as it begins searching for his successor. Tim Parker, who faced political opposition from government ministers over examining the trust of the historical links between its properties and the legacy of slavery and colonialism in the UK, will step down in October. The charity said it stood beyond its last term, which was expected to end last year, to ensure stability through the pandemic. Parker told trusted administrators of his intention to resign a day after the National Trust homes reopened to the public on May 17th. The last 15 months, since the first blockade of Covid-19, have been extremely challenging for everyone, including the National Trust, he said. I thank all, not more than thousands of volunteers, for their fantastic work during these difficult times and I am proud that, because of this work, we are now on track for a full recovery and can continue with our basic task , which is conservation work through our homes, landscapes and collections. It has been an immense privilege to serve the faith for seven years as chairman, and as we emerge from the pandemic, now is the right time for the search to begin for my successor. The National Trust lost nearly 1,300 jobs last year as it sought to save $ 100 million annually as a result of the coronavirus crisis, which closed its historic homes, cafes, shops and even car parks and gardens at the height of the blockade. The presidency is an unpaid role. The charity said it had resumed work on some of the major conservation projects that were due to be suspended last year and has returned to growth, recruiting more than 50,000 new members in April 2021. Parkers’s second term faced political interference from government ministers who opposed the National Trust’s decision to investigate the historical links between its holdings and the UK’s involvement in the slave trade and colonial heritage. The Charity Commission confirmed that the trust had acted legally and responsibly at all times and would not face any regulatory action. According to Daily Telegraph, Parkers’s resignation was announced shortly after a motion expressing distrust in his leadership. The motion was understood to have attracted the support of less than 1% of the National Trust membership. Hilary McGrady, general manager of the National Trust, said: “We are deeply grateful for the time, energy and passion that Tim has brought to the chair role. Under his leadership our charity has grown in strength and ability. Its membership has grown from 4.2 million in 2014 to nearly 6 million at the start of the pandemic and we have managed more than 900 million worth of conservation projects during the Tims stay. It leaves us in a strong position, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. The appointment of Parkers successors will be made by the National Trust Council.

