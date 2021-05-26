Met Office decision on whether 23C Bank Holiday heat wave will hit Lancashire

After a month of rain bathing, the British will finally see the return of warm temperatures.

Millions of people have wanted the hot weather to coincide with the lifting of the blockade, which has seen shops and hospitality industries reopen in recent weeks and months.

But so far the weather has been extremely grim and has seen many in Lancashire dare the newly opened beer gardens with umbrellas and coats to enjoy that long-awaited pint.

So the news is welcome that the weather will take a turn for the better, with the end of May set for scorching temperatures.

A 23C heat wave is said to be en route to the UK, bringing a sunny end to the wettest May recorded.

Temperatures should rise in their twenties over the next Holiday Bank weekend – and Lancashire will see the benefit.

Oli Claydon, from the Met Office, said: “Showers will start to lighten and temperatures will rise during the bank holiday.

“There will be altitudes of up to 23C for central England and possibly London.

“There is slow progress towards warmer, drier conditions.”

In Lancashire, temperatures will reach 21C by Sunday 30 May, before reaching 19C on Monday 31 May.

While temperatures are not expected to penetrate 23C peaks like the rest of the country, it is still a welcome change from the rain and hail experienced in the county in recent weeks.



The south of England and London are expected to be treated with increases in the mid-twenties to mid-twenties, reports Birmingham Direct.

The Met Office predicts: “You dry with sun magic on Friday, maybe foggy in the west. Sun magic all Saturday. You dried with a lot of magic Sunday Sunday.”

The Meteorological Agency then adds in its forecast: “Temperatures feel warm”.

Here is the full weather forecast at the Met Office for the weekend ahead in Lancashire.

It covers Preston, Blackpool, Hyndburn, Rossendale, Burnley, Blackburn with Darwen, Ribble Valley, West Lancashire, South Ribble, Fylde, Wyre, Pendle, Chorley and Lancaster.

Sot:

A mostly dry start, before rain and sleet spread south until morning.

In the afternoon, the scattered rains develop locally strong from the north with limited periods of sunshine in between.

Maximum temperature 16 C.

Tonight:

During the evening, the rain gradually fades by gradually clearing the clouds.

Overnight, remaining mostly dry with clear predictions that develop widely.

The possibility of a few pieces of fog. Minimum temperature 3 C.

Thursday:

A dry start with sunny forecasts until morning.

Gentle cloud that rises in the afternoon with the possibility of a strange shower.

Dry and mostly clear until evening. Feel warmer. Maximum temperature 19 C.

Forecast for Friday to Sunday:

Mostly cloudy on Friday with rain in the west.

Appears sunny until Saturday, with perhaps a weird shower.

You said with long sunny forecasts on Sunday. Temperatures feel warm.

Download the free LancsLive app iPhone here AND Android here .