Anxiety after COVID, the future of food countries in Ontario: In the News for May 26th

In the News is a collection of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here is what is on our editors’ radar for the morning of May 26, 2021 … What we are looking at in Canada …

In the News is a collection of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here is what is on our editors’ radar for the morning of May 26, 2021 …

What we are looking at in Canada …

A new online survey shows that more than half of Canadians report feeling anxious about returning to what life was like before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies shows that 52 percent of people reported feeling somewhat anxious, with those between the ages of 18 and 24 showing the highest levels of anxiety at 68 percent.

“Maybe some of them have to do with work, maybe some have to do with, ‘When we get back to normal, will it be safe?’ Will I feel comfortable around someone who no longer wears a mask? Said Christian Bourque, executive vice president of research firm and marketing research Leger.

For others, he said, it might come to mind like, “Oh God, I have to invite my mother-in-law again.”

As for why young adults report feeling more anxious than other age groups about getting back to normal, Bourque said it could have had to do with those who were the “anxiety generation”.

Nearly half of young Canadians generally think they suffer from some form of anxiety, he said, and thus have more awareness of it and a greater willingness to name it than older residents.

Plus, for some in their 20s, their social life may be what makes them worried.

“Potentially for young Canadians who may have felt some form of isolation during the pandemic they are probably tired of how it will be, how I can get back to the way things were,” Bourque said.

—

Also this …

A new comprehensive report on the state of the Ontario food industry reveals that the most traditional supermarket jobs are being overtaken by hiring warehouse workers, logistics and fulfilling orders or “personal shoppers”.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen retailers delve deeper into e-commerce and accelerate the use of ordering and online food delivery.

The report released Wednesday by the Brookfield Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, an independent economic policy institute based at Ryerson University, highlights the changes in e-commerce and automation that are shaping the food industry across the country.

“The limitations and risks of COVID-19 have dramatically accelerated Canadian demand for online grocery shopping,” the report said, noting that e-commerce food sales have risen 700 percent since the pandemic began.

Rather than a projected decline in jobs, the 43-page report found that increased automation and online shopping are changing the nature of food retail work.

Unlike traditional grocery jobs such as cashiers, clerks and store shelves and stock producers, who tend to focus on customer service, the report found that new e-commerce jobs include fulfilling online orders, packing groceries, preparing of food and order delivery.

While many of these positions lie in stores, they are also increasingly located in distribution centers and so-called dark stores, which operate exclusively to fulfill online orders.

—

What we are looking at in the US …

WASHINGTON George Floyd’s family met with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Tuesday to commemorate their loss and to continue seeking legislation.

“It was a memory of what happened to my brother,” Philonise Floyd said of the meeting, calling the president “a real boy.”

The first anniversary of Floyd’s death was supposed to be a milestone in Washington, a time to mark the passage of a police law to make criminal justice fairer.

One sister, Bridgett Floyd, stayed away, intending to come to Washington only when there is a bill to be signed into law.

“Then I’m going to DC,” she said from Minnesota.

Biden told the family “he just wants the bill to be meaningful and that it bears George’s legacy,” said George Floyd’s nephew Brandon Williams. Williams said Biden showed “real concern” about the way the family is doing.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the day, Biden said he had spoken to congressional negotiators and “I hope that sometime after Memorial Day we will have an agreement.”

With George Floyd’s proposed Justice Act for Police still pending, his family began the day-to-day meeting with lawmakers and returned to Capitol Hill later from the White House.

The Floyd family meetings with some of the most powerful Washington officials produced plenty of comments for optimism and moving forward. However, the lack of a final agreement contrasted sharply with the high hopes of lawyers just last month, when the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for Floyd’s murder and then Biden’s speech on national television in Congress calling for action until May 25 gave supporters a sense of momentum. .

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin knelt in the neck for more than nine minutes while arresting him.

—

What are we looking at in the rest of the world …

BRUSSELS Commercial jets evaded Belarusian airspace on Tuesday, and the European Union drafted new sanctions as officials expressed concern for the well-being of an opposition journalist who was arrested after being pulled from a plane that was diverted to Minsk.

Dramatic developments focused on the iron fist rule of President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and the suppression of dissent, but it was not clear what effect more sanctions or other measures would have.

“Additional sanctions? Will that be enough? I absolutely can not say today,” said French President Emmanuel Macron. But, he added: “The unacceptable character of what happened justifies them.”

Following his arrest, opposition journalist Roman Protasevich was seen in a brief video on Belarus state television late Monday, speaking quickly to say he was confessing to some of the allegations authorities have made against him.

UN human rights office spokesman Rupert Colville said Protasevich’s appearance was probably not voluntary.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the capture of Protasevich by the Belarusian government and said Canada was weighing measures beyond current sanctions against the country.

“The conduct of the Belarussian regime is brutal, illegal and completely unacceptable,” Trudeau told a news conference on Tuesday.

Separately, the Belarusian Embassy in Ottawa is closing its doors, stating in a post on its website that it will suspend activity from September 1st.

The 26-year-old journalist and activist was arrested Sunday after Belarusian flight controllers ordered the Ryanair plane on board to land, telling the crew there was a bomb threat against the flight. A Belarusian fighter jet crashed to escort the plane to Minsk, shortly before landing in Vilnius, Lithuania, from Athens, Greece.

—

On this day in 1887 …

The Canadian Pacific Railway line opened to public traffic – 18 months after the last peak headed to Craigellachie, BC Trains had run from Montreal to Vancouver for a year, but passengers could now travel all the way to the 4,700-kilometer runway CPR.

—

In the fun …

TORONTO A book on the coffee table celebrating the TV show of the hit “Schitt’s Creek” is coming out in October.

New York-based publisher Black Dog & Leventhal says it plans to release a “Schitt’s Creek” memoir by series co-creators and stars Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy.

“Best Regards, Best Regards: The Story of the Schitts Stream” will celebrate various aspects of the CBC sitcom, which ended last year and follows adventures in the small town of the formerly wealthy Rose family.

Includes highlights from the show and profiles of characters played by Levys and other cast members, including Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy.

There are also special features, including behind-the-scenes moments, a review of Alexis adventures, and a look at O’Hara’s old-fashioned vocabulary, Moira.

Readers can also view illustrated catalogs of Moira wigs and knits worn by Daniel Levy character David.

—

ICYMI …

EDMONTON Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is resigning as vice president of Edmonton Oilers.

In a statement on Twitter, Gretzky said he was making the decision, “given the pandemic and other life changes.”

Gretzky, 60, says he will not be able to “devote the time or effort needed to support this world-class organization”.

The move on Tuesday comes a day after the Oilers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets.

“The oilmen, their fans and the city of Edmonton have understood the world about me for four decades and it will never end,” Gretzky said.

The NHL all-time leading scorer and a four-time Stanley Cup winner as a player with Edmonton, Gretzky returned to a first-office role with the Oilers in 2016.

In his biography on the Oilers website, the team says that Gretzky’s tasks included working with the Oilers Entertainment Group team on the commercial side of the business, as well as supporting development initiatives in the district where the Rogers Place arena is located.

The team said Gretzky worked closely with owner Daryl Katz and Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson on all aspects of the organization.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 26, 201

Canadian Press