Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh Large Vaccine Users, 1 in 3 Missed Doses: Center

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are losing one in three vaccine doses and are the biggest vaccine abusers in the country, says health ministry data at a time when vaccinations have been slowed or stopped in some states due to a lack of shootings.
Jharkhand is the worst when it comes to missing Covid shootings, the health ministry says, adding that many states are complaining about the lack of vaccines on the one hand and allowing significant reserves to be wasted on the other.
The national average of doses consumed is 6.3 percent.
While states have been repeatedly encouraged to keep vaccine losses below one percent, many states such as Jharkhand (37.3%), Chhattisgarh (30.2%), Tamil Nadu (15.5%), Jammu and Kashmir (10.8%) “and Madhya Pradesh (10.7%) are reporting losses much higher than the national average,” officials said in figures released last night.
Chhattisgarh is the second worst in spending on vaccines and Tamil Nadu is next, the data suggest. “In any large vaccination machine, some losses are always factored in and they are used to buy and distribute vaccines. States are allocated vaccines depending on population and needs. The Multiple Waste Factor is very important in setting these figures.” , says the Ministry of Health officers.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren immediately reacted to the health ministry data and wrote on Twitter that his government was “fully focused” on using the available vaccines in the “most prudent way” to reduce spending. But he disputed the loss figure. “In terms of the availability of total vaccine doses with the Jharkhand government to date, the current vaccine loss rate is only 4.65 per cent,” he said, adding that vaccination data could not be updated on the CoWin website due to of defects.
Regarding the availability of total doses of Govt vaccines in Jharkhand to date, the current percentage of Vaccine Residues is only 4.65%. Vaccination data may not be fully updated on the Co-Win server / Central Platform due to technical difficulties / malfunctions and updating is in progress.
Office of the Chief Minister, Jharkhand May 26, 2021
Vaccination Coverage Status Total vaccines supplied to all districts – 48.63 ALL
Total vaccines used in all districts – 42.07 lak
Full coverage of vaccines in all districts – 40.12 lak
Percentage of Waste – 4.63%
Vaccines available in the state – 6.56 lak
Office of the Chief Minister, Jharkhand May 26, 2021
The Jharkhand government is fully focused on using the available vaccine doses in the most prudent way possible while ensuring minimal losses. We hope to further minimize it with more focused awareness campaigns on vaccination in deep forests and other rural areas of the state.
Office of the Chief Minister, Jharkhand May 26, 2021
According to the health ministry, vaccines are consumed because of factors like doses that exceed the expiration date, being destroyed by heat or extreme cold, or theft. When the vaccine breaks down into vials, it is either because the entire dose has not been injected, or because people have not reached the centers on time or the open bottle has been thrown into the water.
“States where there is more vaccine loss are clearly unable to conduct vaccination effectively. Part of it is due to a lack of awareness,” officials say.
“These states should try and avoid any carelessness in vaccination. Any missed dose means that a person is denied the vaccine,” they add.