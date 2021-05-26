The death toll in Brazil COVID exceeds 450,000





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 Public Domain

The death toll in Brazil COVID-19 exceeded 450,000 on Tuesday as delays hit the country’s hard-hit vaccines and epidemiologists warned that a new brutal rise in the virus could come. The health ministry reported 2,173 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official number of lives lost to the coronavirus in Brazil to 452,031, second only to the United States. The situation has stabilized somewhat, with an average of 1,854 COVID-19 deaths per day over the past week from more than 3,000 in mid-April. But the number of infections has risen steadily since the beginning of May, to an average of 66,000 per day over the past week, leading epidemiologists to fear that even the death toll will start to rise again. With 215 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Brazil is the most hit country in America and among the most affected in the world. Experts say the recent rise in infections is partly caused by state and local authorities lifting pandemic restrictions a month ago when the curve showed a slight decline. The slow pace of vaccination is not helping. About 20 percent of the 212 million people in Brazil have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 9.9 percent a second too little to significantly slow down the virus. In a disturbing development, Brazil recorded the first cases of the so-called Indian variant last week, in six crew members of a Hong Kong-flagged ship. The World Health Organization has stated that the mutation is a “variant of concern”, like another that appeared in Brazil. Both are afraid of being more dangerous than the original type. The Indian variant has not been confirmed to be spreading locally in Brazil. But “I think it’s only a matter of time,” said researcher Margareth Dalcolmo of the Fiocruz Institute of Public Health. “The Indian version is very difficult to contain,” she told CNN. The Brazilian Senate has opened an inquiry into why the death toll in the country COVID-19 is so high, focusing on the paortemic response of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro has controversially fought home-staying measures, disguised his face, turned down vaccine offers and advertised ineffective drugs such as chloroquine. Brazil records 82,000 deaths from Covid in April, a new monthly record 2021 AFP citation: COVID death toll in Brazil exceeds 450,000 (2021, May 26) taken from May 26, 2021 by https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-brazil-covid-death-toll-surpasses.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







