Sofia Sapega, Russian student arrested along with Belarusian activist, appears in ‘confession’ video





The video comes a day after a similar protasevich, 26, in custody “confessing” to organizing mass riots in the Belarusian capital. Both videos show signs that the couple is likely to speak under duress.

The videos follow Belarusian authorities taking the extraordinary measure of diverting to Minsk a Ryanair flight carrying the couple on Sunday. The plane had taken off from Greece and was headed for Lithuania.

The 23-year-old Sapega identified herself in the video, posted on pro-government social media channels, saying she lived in the Lithuanian city of Vilnius.

“On 23.05.2021, I made the same flight as Roman Protasevich. I am also the editor of the Telegram channel” Black Book of Belarus “, which publishes personal data of employees of [Ministry of] Home Affairs. “

Belarusian authorities have not provided any evidence that Sapega has links to the Telegram channel. In the video presented by Protasevich on Monday, the activist said that interior ministry employees were treating him in a “correct” and “law-abiding” way. “I continue to co-operate with the investigation and have confessed to organizing mass riots in the city of Minsk,” he added. His supporters said they believed the video was made under duress. World leaders have condemned authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for what many have described as a “kidnapping”, while the European Union imposed sanctions and US President Joe Biden described it as a “savage incident” and a “direct insult to international norms”. He said the US would look at options to hold those responsible accountable. The EU and Canada have banned their aircraft from using Belarusian airspace. A Belarusian official had earlier claimed that Minsk airport had received an email from the Palestinian militant group Hamas saying a bomb had been planted on board the Ryanair flight, a claim Hamas dismissed as “false news”. Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Lukashenko stuck to claims that the flight was diverted due to a bomb threat, saying the threat originated in Switzerland. He also claimed that the plane was at that time near a Belarusian nuclear power plant and asked what could have happened if the plant’s security systems had been put on full alert. However, the flight path to Vilnius – which was closer to Minsk at the time of the diversion – indicates that it would not have flown near the plant. “Our actions may seem redundant to those who are trying to justify their crimes. But this strategy is vitally important for the country,” said Lukashenko, who tried to characterize the whole issue as a threat to Belarus’ sovereignty. He said the aim of the country’s enemies was “to disperse the Belarusian people and start killing their sworn enemy – the Russian people”. Lukashenko has been in power since 1994 and took office for the sixth time in a row last year after an election period marred by a brutal crackdown on mass protests against the leader. Belarusian authorities arrested political opposition figures, protesters and activists. CNN investigations have found cases where Belarusian authorities have used torture against detained protesters.

