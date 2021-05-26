Jacob Zuma pleads not guilty to 18 counts of corruption

Pietermaritzburg – Former President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to all 18 counts of corruption, fraud and money laundering filed against him by the NPA before the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Thales, the French arms company accused of bribing Zuma through Schabir Shaik, also pleaded not guilty in order to win tenders during the 1998 and 1999 arms purchases.
In a surprise move, Zuma reinforced his legal defense team by bringing Lawyer Dali Mpofu to assist Adv Thabani Masuku SC (senior adviser).
This time Zuma’s attack is not directed at the corruption trial itself, rather he wants Attorney Billy Downer to give up on himself to prosecute him because Downer is suspected of having been involved in illegal and unethical behavior in the past.
If he wins this battle, Zuma wants the entire corruption trial to be dismissed as the law says once an issue is tarnished, it must cease.
The parties agreed that the NPA should be given time to file response statements and hear the matter around July this year. This is while Zuma’s statement on why Downer should give up on himself was read in court. In part, Zuma said Dauner was politically compromised while helping the DA bring a lawsuit to revive the corruption trial.
The parties also agreed that despite this, the NPA should formally sue Zuma and read the charges.
After Downer did it (reading the charges), Judge Piet Koen asked Zuma if he understood the preferred charges against him and he said yes.
When asked whether he pleaded guilty or not, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Among the revelations on the indictment is that they show that Zuma started taking bribes from Schabir Shaik in 1995 and continued until 2005.
In total, the unfair benefits amounted to approximately R4.7 million. This allegedly showed that despite Zuma knowing since 2001 that he was being investigated by the Scorpions for taking bribes from Shaik, he continued with the alleged illegal actions.
Accusing him of fraud on one of the charges, the NPA claims that despite receiving benefits amounting to R3.6 million from Schabir Shaik, he deceived parliament by stating that he did not receive any financial sponsorship between 1999 and 2005. That was when he was vice president of Thabo Mbeki.
