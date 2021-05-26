Palestinian Student Groups, Faculty Denounce Israeli Governments Use of Force Against Palestinians | tidings

Eighty-nine Harvard student groups and nearly 900 students signed a statement condemning the use of Israeli force against the Palestinians and calling on the University to end its cooperation with Israeli apartheid policies by publicly condemning its excessive use of force. Israel’s force against civilians and the abolition of gift investments in companies supporting the Israeli settlement enterprise.

The May 12 statement, which as of Wednesday had collected 899 student signatures, also encourages the student body to organize, speak out and educate others on the ongoing violence in Gaza and the history behind it.

Eighty Harvard faculty members also signed a statement in support of the Palestinian liberation that noted a presumption of suppression of support for Palestine within the academy. The statement similarly calls for an end to US support for the apartheid regime and for scientific action and solidarity against Israeli aggression.

The conflict in Israel and Palestine reached its worst violence since 2014 this month as Palestinians protested the planned expulsion of eight Palestinian families living in East Jerusalem. The confrontation escalated when Israeli police clashed with Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, leaving 300 Palestinians injured. The Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, fired rockets into Israel, and Israeli forces responded with airstrikes in Gaza.

A ceasefire went into effect on Friday after 11 days of airstrikes that killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, and left thousands injured or homeless. Twelve Israeli civilians and one Israeli soldier were killed in the fighting.

The statement by Palestinian student groups claims that Israel has implemented some form of hegemonic rule over the Palestinians.

As an occupying force and against international law, Israel has set up a network of discriminatory laws that permeate every aspect of Palestinian life and transcends the forms of direct violence we are seeing these days to include structural and cultural forms of violence, the statement said.

The statement also argues that Harvard is not an innocent bystander when it comes to the occupation of Palestine, citing an analysis by The Crimson last year that revealed that the Harvard Management Company invests nearly $ 200 million in companies that the United Nations has linked with Israeli settlements in Palestine. .

Harvard spokesman Jason A. Newton declined to comment on the statements Friday.

The Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee, which co-signed the statement, wrote in an email to The Crimson that Americans have only just begun to notice the severity of the Israeli occupation.

While the PSC acknowledges the recent de-escalation within Gaza, a codified ceasefire does not show justice and equality within the occupied territories, the West Bank and Gaza, the PSC wrote. The PSC will continue to build this momentum in the coming months to seek justice for all oppressed communities around the world.

The statement from Harvard faculty, a joint effort by five professors in the departments of Anthropology, History and Music Ajantha Subramanian, Steven Caton, Vijay Iyer, Walter Johnson and Kirsten Weld also notes the unwavering financial, military and political support of the United States that institutionalizes Palestinian domination and oppression.

The faculty statement argues that scientific criticism of Israeli human rights violations has been suppressed over anti-Semitic concerns; meanwhile, the israeli government is cracking down on academic freedom in Palestinian universities, the faculty claimed.

In a joint statement Sunday, the five faculties that authored the statement wrote that they believe it is important to involve Palestinian scholars and activism in U.S. higher education.

Our hope is that this will lead to a stronger commitment to teach about Palestine, to include Palestinian work in our programs, to invite Palestinian scholars and community members to speak at university events, and to support We also hope that more faculties will enroll in the Palestinian-led Boycott, Displacement and Sanctions movement, which calls for non-violent pressure on Israel until it complies with international law by granting end the occupation of Palestinian land, respecting the equal rights of Palestinian citizens of Israel, and promoting the right of return of Palestinian refugees.

Independent of the faculty statement, Subramanian, Caton, Iyer, Johnson, and Weld demended Harvard administration from companies doing business with the apartheid state in Israel.

Although too late to be a moral example, Harvard eventually turned away from companies doing business with apartheid in South Africa, they write. For decades, the Palestinians have shown parallels between legalized discrimination in South Africa and Israel. Now, Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights organization B’tselem have recognized the reality of apartheid under the fig leaf of democracy in Israel.

It is time for Harvard to take this reality into account and move away from companies that aid in the colonization, occupation and war crimes of Israel, the professors wrote.

Samuel K. Meyerson 22 said that while he supports Palestinian and Israeli citizenship, he believes statements by student groups and faculty echoed the language of the Boycott, Displacement and Sanctions movement, which Meyerson said is a clear anti-Israel state. .

It is really important to separate the government of Israel from the state of Israel and that while we can criticize one, we should not delegitimize the other because I think this creates a very hostile campus environment for the Jewish community, Meyerson said.

Staff writer Raquel Coronell Uribe can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ raquelco15.

Staff writer Dohyun Kim can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @dohyunkim__.