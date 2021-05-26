Thailand regulates vaccine plan to mitigate most deadly outbreak





A medical worker prepares a syringe with a dose of China Sinovac coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at Central Vaccination Center, inside Bang Sue Grand Station, Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2021. REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha / File Photo

Thailand is modifying its coronavirus immunization strategy to target the worst-hit areas and sectors, where groups are most likely to emerge, officials said Wednesday after dealing with its worst outbreak to date and a rate of low vaccination. The strategy prioritizes Bangkok epicenter and nearby provinces, tourism hotspots, construction camps and potential hubs, such as public transport workers, the government force COVID-19 said. Thailand reported a daily record of 41 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 873, about 90% of which were during the current blast that began in early April. The blast is also responsible for most of its 137,894 cases. Thailand is expected to start mass vaccinations next month and out of more than 66 million people, only 2.5 million have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, mainly the Sinovac brand (SVA.O). Thailand has reserved 61 million home-made vaccines AstraZeneca (AZN.L) for its main direction. The distribution of vaccines was previously based on reservations made by provincial health authorities, some with low numbers of cases, said labor force spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin. The health ministry said two doses of the Sinovac vaccine had reduced the risk of infection by 83.3%, according to its study on the holiday island of Phuket, where 22% of the population received both required doses. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos