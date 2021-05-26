The final round of CAP talks begins in Brussels

The final round of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) negotiations begins today in Brussels and the policy reforms will see a shift towards more environmentally friendly agriculture.

The CAP is a common EU policy that helps to support European farmers in ensuring guaranteed access to safe, quality, traceable and sustainable food for over 500 million European consumers.

IFA President Tim Cullinan is meeting with the President of the EU Council, Maria do Céu Antunes, today in Brussels before the meeting of the EU Council of Ministers of Agriculture.

Tim Cullinan, who was acting in his capacity as First Vice President of the European umbrella farm organization COPA, stressed that the so-called Eco Scheme had the potential to have a serious impact on farm incomes.

“If the EU was serious about more environmental ambitions, they should have put in more funding instead of getting 20% ​​to 30% of each farmer’s existing Basic Payment,” Mr Cullinan said.

“We have no choice but to keep these so-called Scheme Schemes to a minimum as it is clear that they will cost farmers money and complicate the impact of convergence on farmers with higher pay per hectare. he said.

“It is very important that countries that have made a lot of their Pillar II payments for environmental initiatives, including Ireland, be given credit for this when it comes to completing the Eco Scheme percentage,” he added.

He also stressed the need to ensure that eligibility conditions (GAECS) were practical and did not affect commercial agriculture, including peatlands.

“This is an extremely important week for Irish agriculture as the outcome of the CAP reform will decide the future sustainability of thousands of farmers,” the IFA President said.

“Currently, only a third of farmers in Ireland are classified as viable. This redistributive effect of this reform is likely to reduce the number of sustainable farmers. It was against all logic,” he said.

Agriculture, Food and Maritime Affairs Minister Charlie McConalogue has said farmers’ incomes will not be cut by 30% as a result of the new Common Agricultural Policy.

Speaking in Morning Ireland, he added that he would look for a way to ensure that convergence in payments does not overly affect farm incomes.

The minister said that the key to the new CAP plan being finalized this week in Brussels is linking payments to increased environmental ambitions.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and Maritime Charlie McConalogue

Charlie McConalogue said it is important that “while farmers are asked to do more, there are revenue streams related to those that ensure farm families are sustainable and we continue to produce high quality food”.

He said there is an issue regarding convergence regarding different payments to different farmers regarding rights under the single payment scheme.

There will be changes in this, which the Minister said will see “some farmers’ incomes increase and some decrease”.

He said the coming days are really important in concluding CAP plans at European level.

The Minister said he aims this week to ensure that the final CAP program allows the Irish Government the opportunity to develop its CAP plan that meets the needs of Irish industry.

He said he would then discuss the issue of convergence with farmers over the summer.

But the ICMSA President has said the new CAP that is likely to be concluded is not simply neutral, but actually worse than the current system.

Pat McCormack said that based on the most up-to-date reports, we were headed into a situation where thousands of farm families across the country would experience significant cuts in their direct payments and income, while meeting new and unsurpassed levels of inspection and regulation.

“Based on what we’re hearing right now, we’ve run less payouts for a lot more adjustments and absolutely nothing for meaningful consistency,” Pat McCormack said.

“The current CAP proposals will provide for consultants and people involved in implementation, but will critically undermine farmers if no changes are made,” he warned.

The ICMSA president said he was very concerned that the CAP debate was being hijacked by conscious interests, who aimed to turn the CAP into a “non-functioning environmental policy”.