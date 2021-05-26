International
Hundreds of fishermen to protest today
A fleet of boats will gather today at Roches Point near Cork Harbor and then evaporate to the upper piers in the city as hundreds of fishermen stage a protest against what they warn is a direct attack on their income.
Fishermen say their livelihoods have been ruined as a result of Brexit and fish quota cuts.
Fishermen also plan to march to Turner Cross today to send a letter to Taoiseach Michel Martin’s office,
Further protests are planned in Dublin, Donegal and Galway to highlight the fears of Irish fishermen they face being kicked out of the business in the coming months and years.
President of the Irish Association of Southern and Western Fish Producers (ISWFPO) Pat Murphy said fishermen and their families were now struggling for survival.
Fishermen operate in the most dangerous profession, in the most dangerous and challenging conditions. All we are looking for is ours
the right to livelihood must be respected and protected, he said.
‘Looting a natural resource.’
He warned that what is happening to Irish fish stocks ranks as ‘the biggest looting of a natural resource in history’.
As a result of a series of draconian measures introduced by the Irish Government and the EU Commission targeting those working in the Irish fishing industry, Irish fishermen will lose millions of euros in revenue if we are not given a fair share of the fish that swim in our waters.
The UK has 75 per cent of the fish in their waters. But Ireland has dropped to 15 per cent in Irish waters.
It is estimated that job losses of 4,000 or more in both the offshore catchment sector and the shoreline processing sector will inevitably follow these wild cuts, he added.
Restoring the system of penalty points on a ship and its fishing license along with the proposed introduction of penalty points in the captains’ personal license will cause untold damage to an already decommissioned fleet.
The EU Commission issued a scrutiny audit report to the Government last December following serious allegations of overfishing, quota breaches and lack of enforcement at some Irish ports.
Now, Ireland faces the threat of a quadruple fishing strike a ‘retribution’ system for quota breaches, the withdrawal of a particular fish
expulsion from the factory, suspension of 38 million in EU fish program funding and Brexit-related quota cuts.
Ireland could lose about 15 per cent of its national fish quota worth about 43 million due to the Brexit crash and loss of access to UK waters, the largest proportional loss for any EU member state.
Common Fisheries Policy
Both groups of Irish fishermen and fish processors have expressed alarm about the potential implications for the industry as the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) is set for revision in 2023.
The Marine Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) and the EU Commission are now liaising on the issues involved while the Government is closely monitoring developments.
It is only expected to arise directly between the EU Commission, the Government and the potential EU Council of Ministers if the issues of implementation involved threaten the general industry.
However, the EU Commission has adopted a tough stance on what it has perceived as dragging out the issue from Ireland.
An EU audit allegedly found serious overfishing in Ireland between 2012 and 2016.
EU Fisheries Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius has suggested that Ireland will now face a redress procedure, by which any amount of over-quota fishing will be deducted from future Irish quotas.
Ireland has now seen 28 million suspended from an EU-funded European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFFOP) Operational Program.
Brussels is pushing for Ireland to introduce a system of penalty points for breaches of EU fisheries rules with closer oversight of
future implementation by Brussels.
Ireland has also seen a special suspended concession under which fish factories could have produced weighed locally.
The EU is now insisting that, with the nine-year suspension suspended, fish catches should be weighed at the port of landing.
As the government and Irish fishing industry groups put urgent pressure on negotiations with the EU Commission on implementation issues, pro-Brexit groups in the UK have rushed to take advantage of the deadlock and contrast Ireland’s fishing challenges with those of coastal countries. non-EU such as Norway, Greenland and Iceland.
SFPA Chairwoman Dr Susan Steele insisted that enforcement responsibilities were taken very seriously.
EU Commission
SFPA takes its commitments under the Common Fisheries Policy very seriously. We have worked with the EU Commission and EU audit partners, including EFCA, and with Government support, to improve compliance assessment skills in Irelands, she told The Skipper.
This has included a significant expansion of SFPAs detection and inspection resources in recent years, as well as changes to fisheries controls to ensure Ireland has a strong regulatory system.
We will contact producer organizations and industry representatives, as well as hold local meetings to ensure that
the industry is familiar with the changes required.
Accurate weighing of catches remains the responsibility of the industry. The EU decision, however, will involve changes in weighting
practices. We will work to ensure that industry can present these efficiently and in a way that ensures EU compliance
regulations. “This decision is a clear sign of the toughest fisheries controls across the EU.”
