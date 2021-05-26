Syrians vote in the ‘non-event’ presidential election set to be won by Assad





In 2014, Assad received 88.7% of the vote in an election that took place in government-controlled parts of the country. At the time, opposition groups controlled large parts of Syria. Assad’s forces have seized control of most of the territory. Turkey controls some territories in the northwest of the country and the US military has a presence in the northeast of the country.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died in the war in Syria and millions have been displaced. Assad is accused of launching at least three major chemical attacks on civilians in opposition-controlled areas since 2013. The Syrian government denies allegations of war crimes and the use of chemical weapons. He also dismisses criticism of her election process.

Two relatively unknown people are allegedly running against Assad in this election: former Deputy Prime Minister Abdallah Saloum Abdalla and Mahmoud Ahmed Marei, leader of a small state-sanctioned opposition party.

The US, UK, France, Germany and Italy issued a joint statement saying the poll “will be neither free nor fair”. Countries said free and fair elections should be held under UN supervision and all Syrians should be allowed to participate in a safe and neutral environment, including those internally displaced, refugees and members of the diaspora. “Without these elements, these fraudulent elections do not represent any progress towards a political solution. We urge the international community to unequivocally reject this attempt by the Assad regime to regain legitimacy without ending its grave human rights violations.” and by participating meaningfully in the political process to end the conflict, “the statement said. ‘A non-event’ The election comes amid a financial downturn in Syria that has caused its currency to fall and poverty levels to rise to nearly 90%. The price of food has skyrocketed and most Syrians can barely afford staples. Assad’s expected victory, despite the economic crisis, has opened the election to ridicule from experts and activists. “The international community should treat this as a non-event. It is absolutely not changing the economic conditions on the ground. It is not changing the political conditions on the ground. The Syrians are just as oppressed. They will be oppressed as much as they are on Thursday. nothing has changed or will change in their lives, “said Jomana Qaddour, Syria’s portfolio chief and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. “The Assad regime and its allies want to continue to assert that they will not waver an inch despite everything the country has gone through in the last ten years, despite the fact that they are trying to keep the country economically alive,” she added. . “They are still determined not to change a single thing.” Activists such as Wafa Ali Mustafa, whose father he was banned eight years ago and has not been heard since, says fears of the consequences of Assad’s dictatorship have pushed him too far into the ballot box. “The Syrians inside … know very well what happens to those who say no. This happened to my father and it happened to others. So who dares to say no?” said Mustafa. “Everyone knows it doesn’t matter if they vote or not,” she said. “The result is already known to everyone. But again they need (elections) to use people to be part of this nonsensical show.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos