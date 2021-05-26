Blinken arrives in Egypt at the head of the diplomatic mission

Blinken wrapped up extensive talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders and is scheduled to travel to Amman, Jordan, late Wednesday.

CAIRO, Egypt US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt on Wednesday as he continued a diplomatic mission aimed at establishing a ceasefire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas military group in the Gaza Strip.

Blinken landed in Cairo a day after holding intensive talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders. In Egypt, he had to meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and other senior officials before traveling to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah II.

Blinken has pledged to raise international support to rebuild the devastated Gaza Strip while vowing to ensure that none of the aid to the territory reaches Hamas. Instead he is trying to strengthen Hamas’ rival, the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

Blinken described Egypt and Jordan as central players in trying to bring calm to the region. Both countries are key US allies in peace agreements with Israel and often serve as mediators between Israel and the Palestinians.

Egypt played a critical role in helping to mediate the ceasefire, and Jordan has long been a voice for peace and stability in the region, he told reporters late Tuesday.

Blinken has set modest travel goals, his first official visit to the Middle East as secretary of state. During talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders on Tuesday, he made it clear that the US has no immediate plans to pursue peace talks between the parties, although he expressed hope of creating a better environment that could lead to negotiation.

This could begin with efforts to rebuild Gaza. The 11-day war killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused severe destruction in impoverished coastal territory. Preliminary estimates have put the damage at hundreds of millions of dollars.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary general of the Arab League, said the US commitment is critical to the region. Prior to the war in Gaza, the Biden administration had kept its distance, preferring to focus on the highest foreign policy priorities such as China and Iran.

The two sides in the conflict are unable, on their own, to sit down at a negotiating table and the gap between them has widened more than ever, wrote Aboul Gheit, a former Egyptian foreign minister, in the Saudi daily Asharq Al-Awsat . In the absence of an effective role for the US, we should expect nothing more than other cycles of violence and bloodshed by innocent people.

One of the U.S. goals is to ensure that any aid is kept out of the hands of Hamas, which opposes Israel’s right to exist, and which Israel and the U.S. consider a terrorist group.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was in Israel on Wednesday to support the momentum of Blinken’s visit.

Echoing Blinken’s message, Raab said the UK supported Israel’s right to be protected from Hamas rocket fire and would try to prevent aid money from reaching Hamas. But he also expressed hope that the ceasefire efforts would lead to a broader peace effort in the region.

We want to support Israel, but we also want the Palestinians to find a way to a lasting peace, he said.

Blinken said the U.S. is trying to strengthen the rival government of President Mahmoud Abbas, whose forces were ousted from Gaza by Hamas in 2007. The Palestinian Authority Abbas now administers autonomous areas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Abas. He has largely been sidelined by recent events, is deeply unpopular at home and has little influence in Gaza.

Abbas hopes to establish an independent state in all areas of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem captured by Israel in the 1967 East War.

In a gesture to the Palestinians, Blinken announced plans Tuesday to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem an office that has historically dealt with the diplomatic reach of Palestinians.

President Donald Trump lowered the consulate and placed its operations under his ambassador to Israel when he moved the US Embassy in Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in 2018. The Jerusalem move angered Palestinians, who claim East Jerusalem annexed by Israel as their capital and prompted them to sever most ties with the US

Blinken also announced nearly $ 40 million in additional aid to the Palestinians. In all, the Biden administration has pledged about $ 360 million to the Palestinians, restoring much-needed aid that the Trump administration had cut short.

In a meeting with Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Blinken made it clear on Tuesday that Biden would follow a more equal approach than Trump, who came out with the overwhelming side of Israel in its relations with the Palestinians.

Blinken said the U.S. was committed to rebuilding relations with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people, a relationship built on mutual respect and also a shared belief that Palestinians and Israelis thus deserve equal measures of security, the possibility of freedom and dignity.

The ceasefire that ended the war in Gaza on Friday has lasted so far, but it did not address any of the deepest issues plaguing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

We know that to prevent a return to violence, we must use the space created to address a larger set of fundamental issues and challenges, Blinken said after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

These challenges include a savage Israeli leadership that seems unwilling to make major concessions, Palestinian divisions, years of mistrust, and deep-rooted tensions around Jerusalem and its holy sites.

The fighting was sparked by weeks of clashes in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, built on a hilltop complex revered by Jews and Muslims that has seen several outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence during years. The protests were directed against the Israeli police of the area during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened expulsion of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

The ceasefire remains unclear as tensions are still high in Jerusalem and the fate of Palestinian families has not yet been resolved.

In his remarks after his meeting with Blinken, Netanyahu hardly mentioned the Palestinians, warning of a very strong response if Hamas breaks the ceasefire.

Blinken repeatedly affirmed what he said the Israelis were right to defend themselves and said the US would help Israel replenish its Iron Dome missile interception system.

But he also called on leaders on all sides to set a better course in the hope of laying the groundwork for peace talks aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. The Biden administration, like most of the international community, believes that a two-state solution is the only way to resolve the conflict.