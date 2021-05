3 arrested in cable car crash in Italy; fixed brake fixed

Police in northern Italy have made three arrests in a cable car crash that killed 14 people

ROME – Police arrested three people Wednesday in a cable car crash that killed 14 people in northern Italy, saying an investigation showed a stack, deliberately placed on the brake as a patchwork repair, prevented the brake from engaging after the lead cable was snapped. Carabinieri Lieutenant Colonel Alberto Cicognani said at least one of the three people interviewed overnight admitted what happened. He said the fork-shaped stack was placed on the emergency brake to deactivate it because the brake was spontaneously engaging and preventing the cable car from operating. The clamp was installed a few weeks ago as a temporary adjustment to prevent further service interruptions on the cable car line by bringing visitors to the top of Mottarone Peak overlooking Lake Maggiore. It was still in place Sunday morning, Cicognani told Sky TG24 After the lead cable broke on Sunday, the cab pulled back down the line until it pulled completely, crashed to the ground, and rolled down the mountain until it stopped against several trees. Fourteen people were killed; the only survivor, a 5-year-old boy, remains hospitalized. Due to a malfunction, braking was still stalling even when it should not, Cicognani told Sky. To prevent the cabin from stopping during passenger transport, they chose not to remove the vehicle blocking the emergency brake. That way, the braking could not work, and that brought about the fact that when the cable broke, the cab fell backwards, he said. Sky and the LaPresse news agency identified the three arrested as the owner of the cable car service, the company director and the head of the service. Verbania Prosecutor Olympia Bossi said deactivation of the brake was clearly designed as a measure to stop the gap to allow the cable car to continue operating. The wider, radical repair operation that was needed likely removed him from service, she said. Bossi told reporters that investigators believed the gap-stopping measure had been used with the full “knowledge” of cable car owners. As a result, the arrests turned the horror of Sunday’s catastrophe into outrage, as it appeared to be a completely preventable tragedy. Already, the mayor of one of the victims, Serena Cosentino, announced that the city would take legal action against those responsible, saying he would appear as an injured party in the civilian part of any possible prosecution. “The news unfortunately shows a wide-ranging plan of negligence and negligence,” Diamonte Mayor Ernesto Magorno said in a statement.

