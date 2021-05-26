



The government has set up a panel of state ministers to better evaluate casino services, the online gaming portal and the Goods and Services Tax Collection (GST) competition courses. The seven-member panel, convened by Deputy Prime Minister Gujarat Nitin Patel, will also consider whether any changes to the legal provisions are needed for better tools for evaluating these services. The Group of Ministers (GoM) “will consider the issue of valuation of services provided by casinos, competition courses and online gaming portals and the taxability of certain transactions in a casino, with reference to current legal provisions and court orders” , said its terms of reference (ToR).

It will also consider the administration of such valuation provisions and whether an alternative valuation method is recommended. The Panel will also consider the impact of such an assessment on other similarly established services such as the lottery. Other GoM members include Maharashtra Deputy Prime Minister Ajit Pawar, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Prime Minister Chowna Mein, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, Karnataka Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai Nad Tamil and P Thiagarajan. The Panel will submit its report to the GST Council, chaired by the Union Minister of Finance and composed of the State Finance Ministers, within six months. AMRG and Associate Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said, “In the pandemic period, the online gaming sector, including casinos, has seen massive user withdrawals and investment flows. “Online gaming companies are in the nascent stages in India, leading to numerous unresolved issues around taxation and valuation, posing a major challenge for the entire industry. Now a GoM has been formed to understand, examine and resolve uncertainty about the evaluation of services by casinos, competition courses and online gaming companies, “Mohan added. Currently, casino, horse racing and online gaming services attract 18 percent of GST. The Government of Albania would decide on the manner of evaluating the services.



