The success story of a Covid Indian state may inspire sequels elsewhere

The Indian state of Kerala has been widely regarded as a model of efficiency and humanity for its successes over the past year in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Kerala’s ability to withstand India’s second consecutive wave has contrasted sharply with desperate shortages of oxygen and hospital beds across the rest of the country.

The face of this success has been KK Shailaja, who was the Minister of Health of the state until the beginning of this month. Ms. Shailaja was controversially replaced by the government of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) of which she is a part even though the communist-led coalition won a historic re-election just days ago. Her departure from the cabinet after five successful years has shocked many, and led to concerns that the effective handling of the pandemic state government may suffer. However, although any loss of public confidence during a crisis is undesirable, the sources of Kerala performance are too deep to be reversed by the replacement of a single ministry. Understanding why it offers hope not only for the state but for the country and the region in general.

Much of the praise for Kerala in the outbreak phase focused on its early and widespread pandemic preparation, and its effective use of contact tracking to contain the disease. But as Covid-19 spread across India and blockages eased, transmission levels in Kerala were among the highest in the country. This is not surprising given that Kerala population density is the third highest of any state in the union. But when we look at the ratio of deaths to infections, it has turned out better than any other state in the country.

In other words, your chances of surviving Covid-19 in India if you are not so lucky enough to catch it are better in Kerala than almost anywhere else in the country. This has to do with the emphasis of successive governments on expanding access to health care, which meant that Kerala had significantly more doctors and patient beds per capita than the national average.

Moreover, the LDF government is engaged in an aggressive, data-driven push to expand the capacity of health care systems to meet the growing demands of pandemics. It has consciously modeled its approach to the internationally recognized Cuban system, minus the destructive sanctions of the countries. The push to provide highly decentralized, “people-friendly” health care prompted the government to launch a major effort last year to upgrade hundreds of rural primary health care units into “family health centers” complete with state-of-the-art equipment. extended laboratory and operating hours.

The idea was to bring high quality health care as close to every resident as possible, regardless of location or income. This type of network has helped ensure that disease surveillance has remained strong and that patients do not stand alone if their health care needs escalate.

This evidence-based approach to planning and delivering affordable public goods is what has been consistently promised to Indian citizens across the country; is an essential element of the commitment made to voters by New Delhi ‘s ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ignored scientific advice to hold large rallies, campaigns and religious events. But Kerala’s success in many ways also problematizes the widespread assumption that BJPs ’shortcomings at the central government level are largely responsible for the tidal wave of sick and dying people.

Although there has been a major push towards increasing concentration under BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi, health remains a state entity. The worst performing states include those run by BJP, its allies and opponents; as they do with the best performance. The centrally administered Union territories have, in fact, experienced results ranging from the best to the most mediocre. Clear range from a full range of conditions that the changes can not be explained by just which party is currently in power.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has proven crucial in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. ANI Twitter account



However, the central government is still responsible for providing assistance to states during crises. The difficult relationship between the LDF and the BJP that the latter hoped to involve the state in the recent elections has undoubtedly played a role in the very limited resources offered to the state. This is despite devastating floods, painful economic contraction caused by the pandemic (involving more than a million foreign workers returning from the Gulf alone), and major changes that have deprived states of the opportunity to collect sales taxes directly.

The success of Kerala, for example, in expanding the Covid-19 test and producing oxygen without much outside help is not just a story of the state health ministry. Alsoshtë also the story of agile actions by the state finance ministry, backed by political commitment from the cabinet. These policies are unlikely to change under the new, also female, health minister, Veena George. For her part, Ms. Shailaja has now been appointed chief of her party, a position of even greater political power.

The aforementioned state commitment has built on decades of sustainable investment in the state’s social infrastructure; education, health care and housing, and a range of programs designed to provide a safety net for people in need and insecurity. Strong public consensus on this approach has ensured a sustained through a steady alternation of power, usually every five years, between the LDF and its main opposition in the state, the Congress Party coalition led by the United Democratic Front coalition.

An official helps elderly people who manage to be inoculated at a Covid-19 vaccination camp in Kochi, Kerala. Photo by AP



The question is whether this public consensus can be exported elsewhere in the country and the region. While economic growth in some states that have adopted the Social Democrat elements of the so-called “Kerala model” has been lower than the national average, such as West Bengal poverty steadily, while purchasing power has increased. Hasshtë also proved to be extremely successful politically, changing the foundations on which elections are fought.

The horrors of Covid-19 provide India and its individual governance labs a moment to adjust their options outside the BJP partisan against the arguments of Congress playing endlessly across television studios and WhatsApp groups. The real choice is between growth-focused capitalism and justice-centered social democracy, between patronage and performance.

Kerala’s confident and agile response to major simultaneous crises is something that stands out even on the global stage and offers hope as complex emergencies such as climate change continue to unfold. Voters in other parts of the country are unlikely to ignore him indefinitely.

Johann Chacko is a South Asian writer and analyst