Covid-19 variant can avoid immunity of bodies with or without vaccination: Immunologist

The theory of vaccine-induced antibodies likely to increase disease in vaccinated individuals, reported to have been announced by French virologist and Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier, is less than convincing, according to a German-based molecular immunologist and a Covid-19 scientific consultant.

Luc Montagnier has reportedly called mass vaccination against the coronavirus unimaginable and a historic mistake that is creating variants and leading to death.

He further talked about antibody-dependent improvement and said that it is the antibodies produced by the virus that enable an infection to become stronger.

Mutation, a normal phenomenon

Mutation is a normal phenomenon in the coronavirus and has produced several variants that are more transmissible than before and that also escape immunity, says Satish Ranjan, molecular immunologist and scientific advisor Covid-19.

This is evident from the increased number of moderate to severe cases in the second wave in India compared to the first.

During the first Covid wave, a large portion of the population became infected and immunity developed as revealed by prevalence analysis in many cities. But a growing number of people became ill in the second wave signaling how emerging variants escaped the immunity gained after the virus infection.

The first Covishield stroke causes good levels of antibodies

So immune escape from variants can occur even in the absence of vaccination, which is likely to be driven by naturally produced antibodies. It would be a much better option to define variants displayed by vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals to better understand vaccine efficacy.

The progression of the disease in vaccinated and non-vaccinated people will not change to such an extent that it poses a serious threat to vaccinated individuals. A better understanding of the pathophysiology of the disease will lead us to a better treatment, reducing the severity of the disease in both vaccinated and non-vaccinated groups, Ranjan said.

Damage to blood capillaries

It’s very important here to understand what antibody-dependent growth is. “We must first assess the pathophysiology of Covid-19 disease after infection in unvaccinated individuals,” Ranjan wrote in an email to Business line.

In unvaccinated individuals, immune cells produce antibodies 4-5 days after coronavirus infection. In most cases (80-90 percent), the viral load will be cleared and patients will be cured, said Ranjan, who was recently appointed Scientific Advisor to the Nagaland Government,

In some cases, the disease progresses and leads to damage to the blood capillaries in the lungs, generating increased risks of blood clotting due to endothelial damage. This can also lead to the activation of immune cells leading to a moderate cytokine bath and cytokine storm in severe cases.

These moderate to severe cases are also characterized by breathing problems and may require intensive oxygen support. The role of antibodies produced after 4-5 days of infection in damaging blood capillaries in the lungs is known and this is called antibody dependent improvement.

Vaccine-induced antibodies

Immune disorder where antibodies recognize certain proteins in the wall of blood capillaries such as viral proteins or viral-like proteins and attack capillaries leading to their damage and disease growth also occurs in the absence of vaccine-induced antibodies in infected individuals naturally.

In a majority of vaccinated individuals, vaccine-induced antibodies will provide protection and clear the viral load during the acute phase (initial 3-5 days) providing extended protection. But in some others, the disease can progress just like in unvaccinated individuals after natural infection.

This is one of the reasons why plasma therapy may not work in moderate to severe cases. The viral load in these cases can go from low to negligible. Plasma-enriched antibodies may not be helpful here; it can even lead to antibody-dependent growth and side effects in some cases.

Assess thrombomodulin levels

In order to determine the degree of damage to the blood capillaries in the lungs, I propose to determine the plasma levels of thrombomodulin, an integral endothelial membrane protein in blood vessels, Ranjan said.

Enhanced protein levels correlate with the degree of capillary damage to the blood, better reflect clinical conditions, and detect the onset of capillary damage. No antibody therapy can work further in these cases.

Ryan recalled the Nobel Laureate claiming that, it is clear that new variants are created by antibody-mediated selection due to vaccination. But we already know that the vaccine can elicit immunity against the disease and give the virus a chance to transform and escape immunity.