WhatsApp is suing the Indian government in an attempt to block new social media rules





The company confirmed on Wednesday that such an appeal has been filed in the Delhi High Court. CNN Business has requested a copy of the lawsuit.

The trial is an attempt to avoid Strict rules which is supposed to take effect on Wednesday. They include requirements for companies to set up special roles in India to keep them in line with domestic law and stay in touch with law enforcement 24/7. There are also requests for services to remove certain types of content, including posts displaying “full or partial nudity”.

to track down the “first creator” of problematic messages or posts that go viral if authorities request a request that would end any guarantee of user privacy by requesting Facebook FB But the rule by which WhatsApp gets the most attention is the one it would require from companiesto track down the “first creator” of problematic messages or posts that go viral if authorities request a request that would end any guarantee of user privacy by requesting-possessed platform to keep track of every message.

“The requirement of messaging apps to ‘track’ conversations is tantamount to the requirement to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would disrupt end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermine people’s rights.” for privacy, “a company spokesman said in a statement to CNN Business. “We have consistently joined civil society and experts around the world in opposing claims that would violate the privacy of our users.”

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology did not immediately respond to a request from CNN Business for comment. To be compliant with the traceability requirement, WhatsApp would have to maintain giant databases for every message, the company said. WhatsApp counts around 400 million users in India, its largest market. It set end-to-end encryption in 2016 so that calls, messages, photos, videos and voice memos are shared only with the target recipient and no one else. A government "that chooses to mandate traceability effectively mandates a new form of mass surveillance," WhatsApp wrote in a blog post explaining why it opposes the practice. "Traceability forces private companies to return the names of people who shared something even if they did not create it, separated it from the concern or sent it to check its accuracy." WhatsApp started pushing back on India's demands to find the source of the messages years ago. In 2018, the government told WhatsApp to do more to find the source of the messages, after viral scams on the platform were associated with several lynchings. The company said at the time that doing so would break its end-to-end encryption. Messaging services and other social media firms have recently faced an increasingly difficult environment in India, including new regulations, which were announced in February just weeks after the government tried to put pressure on Twitter to remove an account that is considered inflammatory. In April, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Facebook and Twitter to remove about 100 posts, including some who were critical of the Modi Covid-19 response. And earlier this week, Delhi Police visited Twitter offices in India to order the social media giant to co-operate with an investigation into a tweet sent by a member of the ruling political party. Twitter had labeled the tweet as "manipulated media". Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on the new rules.

