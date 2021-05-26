Tasmanian demons were born on Australian soil for the first time in 3,000 years





Seven Tasmanian devils – known as joeys – were born on the 988-acre Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australian NGO Aussie Ark said in an Instagram post on Monday.

Tasmanian devils died in the territory after the arrival of the dingoes – a species of wild dog – and were confined to the island of Tasmania. However, their numbers suffered another blow from a contagious form of cancer known as Devil Facial Tumor Disease (DFTD), which has killed about 90% of the population since it was discovered in 1996.

Last September, Animal Ark introduced 11 of the creatures back in the wild in mainland Australia , following a previous trial involving 15 of the Marsupians, bringing the total number of Tasmanian devils in the territory to 26.

And now, just a few months after their release, the creatures have successfully reproduced – and night owls have identified small marsupials, which they say are the size of shell peanuts, inside mothers’ bags.

According to Tourism in Australia, Tasmanian female demons give birth to between 20 and 40 joys at a time. Joeys compete in the mother bag, which has only four scars. Those who reach up to the bag continue to live there for about three months. “We have worked tirelessly for most of 10 years to bring the Devils back to the wild in mainland Australia in the hope that they would create a stable population. Once they returned, it was entirely up to them,” said Animal Ark in a statement Monday. “We had seen them from afar until it was time to intervene and confirm the birth of our first joys. And what a moment it was!” Tasmanian devils are the largest carnivorous marsupials in the world and are roof predators. This means that their reintroduction will help control the populations of foxes and foxes that hunt other endangered species. Devils are also cleansers, which helps to keep their environment free from disease. In Tasmania itself, there are only 25,000 devils left in the wild, according to the Aussie Ark. “We have been able to historically – albeit in its infancy – return the devil to today’s territory and it is another historic moment altogether,” said Tim Faulkner, president of Aussie Ark, in a video posted on Instagram.

CNN's Jack Guy contributed to the report.







