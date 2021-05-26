The UK government failed to reach the public in response to the Covid crisis

Former Special Counsel No.10 Dominic Cummings arrives at Portcullis House in London on May 26, 2021.

LONDONR The UK government has pursued a so-called “herd immunity” strategy in response to the coronavirus crisis, according to former adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying he is “completely distracted” by Downing Street efforts to say otherwise.

The government has repeatedly denied that was the case. Herd immunity occurs when quite a population is immune to a disease, making it impossible for the rest of the community to spread and protect.

Dominic Cummings on Wednesday said the prime minister initially treated Covid-19 as a “scary story” and officials had suggested that herd immunity could be achieved by encouraging people to hold “sheep parties”.

He claimed to have warned Johnson on March 11 and March 12 roughly 10 days before the first national blockade that the government’s response to the blast was “completely wrong” and the country was on track to record its worst disaster since World War II with up to 500,000 dead.

Cummings accepted his warning to urgently change course came “too, too late”. He added: “I failed and I apologize for that.”

The controversial former director of the Vote Leave campaign for the 2016 Brexit referendum appeared before a parliamentary committee to testify on camera of the government’s initial response to the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes as senior lawmakers investigate how the Johnson government responded to the start of the coronavirus pandemic and whether delays in decision-making resulted in imminent death.

“The point was that herd immunity was considered an inevitable fact,” Cummings said.

“This was the plan. I’m completely confused why number 10 is trying to deny this because this was the official plan. You can see it in the COBR documents I brought together,” he added, referring to the cut for the chambers. of information for the cabinet office.

Cummings claimed that government officials had informed senior journalists at the time that this was their official strategy.