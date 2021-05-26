International
The UK government failed to reach the public in response to the Covid crisis
Former Special Counsel No.10 Dominic Cummings arrives at Portcullis House in London on May 26, 2021.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS | AFP | Getty Images
LONDONR The UK government has pursued a so-called “herd immunity” strategy in response to the coronavirus crisis, according to former adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying he is “completely distracted” by Downing Street efforts to say otherwise.
The government has repeatedly denied that was the case. Herd immunity occurs when quite a population is immune to a disease, making it impossible for the rest of the community to spread and protect.
Dominic Cummings on Wednesday said the prime minister initially treated Covid-19 as a “scary story” and officials had suggested that herd immunity could be achieved by encouraging people to hold “sheep parties”.
He claimed to have warned Johnson on March 11 and March 12 roughly 10 days before the first national blockade that the government’s response to the blast was “completely wrong” and the country was on track to record its worst disaster since World War II with up to 500,000 dead.
Cummings accepted his warning to urgently change course came “too, too late”. He added: “I failed and I apologize for that.”
The controversial former director of the Vote Leave campaign for the 2016 Brexit referendum appeared before a parliamentary committee to testify on camera of the government’s initial response to the coronavirus outbreak.
This comes as senior lawmakers investigate how the Johnson government responded to the start of the coronavirus pandemic and whether delays in decision-making resulted in imminent death.
“The point was that herd immunity was considered an inevitable fact,” Cummings said.
“This was the plan. I’m completely confused why number 10 is trying to deny this because this was the official plan. You can see it in the COBR documents I brought together,” he added, referring to the cut for the chambers. of information for the cabinet office.
Cummings claimed that government officials had informed senior journalists at the time that this was their official strategy.
‘Government failed’
“The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me, fell catastrophically before the standards the public has a right to expect from his government in a crisis like this,” Cummings said.
“When the public needed us more, the government failed,” he added.
To date, the UK has recorded more than 4.4 million Covid cases and over 128,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Cummings served as chief adviser to the prime minister after Johnson was appointed prime minister in July 2019. He helped the Conservative Party leader secure a landslide victory in December later that year, but left his role at the end of 2020 amid reports of conflicts within Downing Road
“I think this is a really important point to register, the government itself and the number 10 were not operating on a war base in February in this in any form or form. Many key people were literally skiing in mid-February, “Cummings said.
“Just the last week of February there was really every kind of sense of urgency I would say regarding number 10 and the Cabinet Office.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]