Distribution of coronavirus in India: Over 550 second-wave orphans





Nearly 209,000 new cases have been reported India reported 208,921 fresh coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative load to 27.1 million, according to data from the central health ministry. The country saw 4,157 deaths due to the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 311,388. The active case load is 2.5 million, while total recoveries have increased to 24.3 million. Up to 200.6 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation program began on January 16th. Of these, 2 million were donated on Tuesday. Read more Over 550 orphans between April 1 and May 25: Govt Between April 1 and May 25, about 577 children across the country were left orphaned after their parents underwent Covid-19, a report in Scroll said. “The GOI (Government of India) is committed to supporting and protecting any vulnerable child due to the loss of both parents to Covid-19,” Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani wrote on Twitter. Reports said the Ministry of Women and Child Development took up the issue of children losing both their parents to the pandemic as posts about their adoption began flooding social media. Read more Wockhardt offers to make 2 billion doses of vaccines a year Indian drugmaker Wockhardt has told the central government it can deliver up to two billion doses a year of most Covid vaccines, starting with a 500-million-stroke capacity by February 2022, a report in The Indian Express quoted sources. The firm has sought help to identify potential partners at the site of whose vaccines it may produce. Alsoshte also in the middle of the “introduction” of some of the technologies to do Covid shooting. She has told the government it has the production and research capacity to create a diversified portfolio of vaccines that would allow it to make mRNAs, protein-based photographs and viral vectors, the report said. Read more Antibiotics for Covid exacerbate superbug crisis Excessive use of antibiotics has caused drug-resistant infections in the country for years, but now the Covid crisis has made matters worse, a Bloomberg report said. A look at the hospitalized patients during the country’s first Covid wave who also developed bacterial and fungal infections found that a small but alarming fraction holds germs that are resistant to multiple drugs. Doctors struggling to save lives amid a lack of effective treatments rely on the medicines they have available – often antibiotics not used elsewhere for Covid, the report said. Read more Covid-associated pediatric syndrome resolves after six months: study A study has found that most of the symptoms of a rare condition called Covid-associated multisystem pediatric inflammatory syndrome (PIMS-TS) resolve after six months, a report in The Indian Express said. The findings were published in the journal Lancet Child and Adolescent Health. Symptoms of the condition include fever, skin rash, eye infection, and gastrointestinal symptoms. In some rare cases, the condition can lead to failure of many organs, the report said. Read more

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views, and substantive commentary on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More consistency in our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos