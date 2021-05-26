International
The cable car tragedy shakes a city already injured by the pandemic
STRESS, Italy The sun shone brightly on Sunday in Lago Maggiore, a spectacular alpine lake traversing the Italian-Swiss border. Fabrizio Bertoletti, owner of a small hotel with a restaurant located on top of Mount Mottarone, was feeling well.
After months of coronavirus restrictions, restaurants and hotels here were finally starting to open. Eating indoors is still forbidden but, he said, it was a beautiful day and people would not complain even if they had to eat outside.
On a breathtaking terrace overlooking the lake and the mountains that cradle it, Mr. Bertolettis restaurant can accommodate around 70, and it was fully booked. The hotel and restaurant, aptly named Eden, are just a few meters from the top station of a cable car that connects the peak with the town by Lake Stress, a popular holiday destination almost 5,000 meters below.
We were feeling relieved, there was a sense of resumption. And then the voice of Mr. Bertolettis crawls.
And then came the tragedy, a few minutes after noon, when a cable car carrying 15 passengers sank to the ground. All but one died. The only survivor, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, lost both his parents, his 2-year-old brother and two great-grandparents.
All seasons of life were in that cabin, said Reverend Gian Luca Villa, Stress parish priest.
It’s an incomprehensible loss to the families of the victims, but people here can not help but notice that it is also another in a series of shocks, spanning more than a year, for a tourism-dependent area that has suffered greatly from the pandemic.
For hotels, restaurants, ski resorts and other businesses on top of the mountain, the cable car was an economic lifeline now discontinued for the foreseeable future. There is a road that leads to the top, for a fee because it passes through the private property of a local aristocratic family, but many people preferred the faster cable car, with its stunning views.
Mr Bertoletti and others are set to face a new hurdle after months of coronavirus closures and restrictions, including during the winter, when Italy kept its ski resorts closed. There was not so much snow here for years, he said, and yet, there was nothing we could do.
The coming months will mean hardship for families with the odd 100 working in the mountains, he predicted. Although the day was sunny and warm, the restaurant was empty on Tuesday afternoon, except for a few reporters and a handful of cyclists who had dared the steep turns to the top.
My heart aches for the victims, said Mr Bertoletti, who appeared visibly shocked by Sunday’s events. But after more than a year of the coronavirus, things were already very difficult here, he said.
The cable car had almost reached the top of its run on Sunday when it suddenly slid back and then fell about 60 meters, jumping and falling down the mountain before resting on its side against the tall greenery covering most of the slope.
Ahead of Wednesday morning, investigators stationed in the town near Verbania arrested three people involved in the cable car operation. Speaking outside her office, Chief Prosecutor Olimpia Bossi told reporters that the cable car emergency braking system had been tampered with.
Investigators said a malfunction in the system had been identified last month that caused the cable car to brake spontaneously and to ensure the service continued to work, a fork-shaped clamp was placed on the brake to prevent it from engaging. Resolving the malfunction would require a more radical intervention, said Ms. Bossi.
All three are under investigation on suspicion of removing a safety device resulting in a disaster.
An attorney for the company owner could not be reached immediately.
On Tuesday, law enforcement officers kept a watchful eye on the crash site, a fenced area filled with broken glass, a door, a blanket, a pair of children’s shoes.
Stresa, one of the few beautiful cities lining up Lago Maggiore, is usually known for its luxury lakeside hotels, easy boat trips to the landscape islands owned by Borromeo family, and an annual music festival in the fall.
The lake, more than 30 miles long, lies on the border between the Piedmont and Lombardy regions, making it a favorite getaway for people from Milan and Turin, and also attracts many foreigners. The tourist season normally starts at Easter and lasts until autumn, enticing visitors with mild temperatures and the colors of the returning glow.
But last year, in March and April, Lombardy became the first part of Europe to be hit hard by the new virus, which has killed tens of thousands of people here.
The pandemic stopped most vacation plans and some hotels around the lake never opened their doors. Proximity to Switzerland, which had less stringent coronavirus rules, penalized cities on the Italian side, said Gian Maria Vincenzi, president of the local hoteliers’ association.
The cable car accident is a tragedy within the Covid tragedy, which almost wiped out the work, he said.
Antonio Zacchera, whose family owns four hotels in Lago Maggiore, said last year, two remained closed.
About a quarter of our clients are American and the fact that we were dependent on foreigners was an advantage, he said. But with travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, there was a disadvantage in this round.
Like other hoteliers in the area, Mr. Zacchera made available rooms for the families of cable car victims. Our first thoughts are with them, he said.
The cable car was popular with tourists, but also with locals, who climbed to the top to go to ski schools in the winter, or just for sightseeing. “You never thought anything bad could happen until it happened, and it ‘s a disaster,” said Alberto De Martini, owner of Enoteca Da Giannino in central Stress Square, as he cleaned his restaurant tables and chairs.
On Monday, the city commemorated the dead, ringing bells and shutter shops for 14 minutes, one for each victim. Massimo Colla, owner of Al Buscion wine bar and bistro, said he kept it closed for the whole day. When tragedy happens near the house, you feel it intensely, he said. It will take time for the city to overcome this.
Father Villa, the priest, said he had gathered the faithful in prayer shortly after the clash and had performed other services Monday. With the city, he has planned a memorial mass Wednesday, for emergency workers and others who combed the mountain looking, mostly in vain, to survive among the dead. He said that during the service 14 candles would be lit and the victims would be mentioned and remembered, one by one.
Marcella Severino, Stressa mayor for just eight months, said she was looking for a permanent way to commemorate the victims. May 23rd will be our September 11th, she said in an exciting interview in her office.
Although the citizens were in shock, she said the locals had grown up as best they could. Civil defense volunteers immediately arrived at the scene, along with emergency workers. Hotel owners took the victims’ families, taxi drivers transported people free of charge, and local health authorities provided psychologists.
People come to Stress because they feel safe, Ms Severino said the town is small and closely linked, with little crime. Undoubtedly, for the families of the victims, Stresa will become an evil name, she said. But I hope they remember how the city tried to be close to them.
