The cable car tragedy shakes a city already injured by the pandemic

STRESS, Italy The sun shone brightly on Sunday in Lago Maggiore, a spectacular alpine lake traversing the Italian-Swiss border. Fabrizio Bertoletti, owner of a small hotel with a restaurant located on top of Mount Mottarone, was feeling well.

After months of coronavirus restrictions, restaurants and hotels here were finally starting to open. Eating indoors is still forbidden but, he said, it was a beautiful day and people would not complain even if they had to eat outside.

On a breathtaking terrace overlooking the lake and the mountains that cradle it, Mr. Bertolettis restaurant can accommodate around 70, and it was fully booked. The hotel and restaurant, aptly named Eden, are just a few meters from the top station of a cable car that connects the peak with the town by Lake Stress, a popular holiday destination almost 5,000 meters below.

We were feeling relieved, there was a sense of resumption. And then the voice of Mr. Bertolettis crawls.