Covid-19 strategy works well, vaccination for 18+ in all districts coming soon: Adityanath





Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Wednesday that the state government’s tripartite strategy against coronavirus (Covid-19) disease has been proving effective and the number of cases in the state has dropped. In his directives to Team 9, a group of nine officials tasked with tackling the coronavirus pandemic in the state, Adityanath said the mantra of Test, Tracking and Treatment worked well. Compared to the peak situation of April 30, the number of patients has dropped to only 20 percent within 26 days. The state recovery rate is improving every day and has now reached 95.1%. There have been 3371 cases of Covid infection in the last 24 hours, while 10,540 people have regained health and been released during the same period, he added. Read also | How Uttar Pradesh turned the tide in the fight against Covid-19 Adityanath also said that Covid-19 vaccination for people between 18 and 44 years old will start in all 75 districts of the state from next month. Vaccination in the 18 to 44 age group is progressing rapidly. Yesterday, 147,048 people received vaccine coverage. Thus, 13,61,550 people in this age group have received vaccine coverage so far. From June 1, the Covid vaccination program for people aged 18 to 44 is starting in all 75 counties, the prime minister said. He also said parents should be vaccinated with priority amid growing concerns that children will be affected primarily during the third wave of coronavirus disease. The Prime Minister stressed the need to strengthen the health and medical system in the state and also announced that a special team and a nodal officer should be set up to monitor the construction of new public health centers (PHC) and community health centers (CHC). He also said that a complete database should be developed for all medical facilities and a mobile application to provide this information to the public. Speaking about the growing cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the state, Adityanath said experts from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) will monitor the treatment of patients in hospitals across different districts and cities. The CM also urged officials to increase oversight to effectively deal with encephalitis cases, and said he would personally inspect the districts affected by the disease on Wednesday and Thursday. Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported 3957 new Covid-19 cases and 163 victims and so far, 1,677,508 people have tested positive and 19,519 patients have lost their lives in the state.

