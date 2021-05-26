Haryana, 84, India’s first man to receive antibody cocktail against mutant Covid-19 – The New Indian Express





from YEARS GURUGRAM: An 84-year-old man from Haryana has become the first person in India to administer the Covid drug cocktail, which came to the fore after it was administered to former US President Donald Trump when he tested positive for the virus last year. Mohabbat Singh, who was under treatment for the past five days at Gurugram Medanta Hospital, was given the medicine on Tuesday for a 30-minute intravenous supply. The cocktail of two fast-acting antibodies — Casirivimab and Imdevimab — is seen as a last resort that will provide protection for Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms before their condition worsens and they require hospitalization. The first batch of Roche antibody cocktail drug arrived in the country on Monday, according to an official announcement from Roche India and Cipla Limited. READ ALSO: Cocid treatment cocktail with Roche antibodies, released in India at Rs 59,750 per dose “If these antibodies are injected into a patient infected with the Covid-19 virus at an early stage when the virus is trying to multiply, then it blocks the virus from entering the patient’s cells from where it gets food to multiply. So “By blocking the virus they are stopping the virus from multiplying and finally the virus strikes. It is one of the blocking mechanisms that is working against the Covid-19 virus,” Nari told ANI Dr. Naresh Trehan, President and MD of Medanta Hospital. Dr. Tehran further said that antibodies are also effective against the new variant B.1.617.2 and this has also been verified in laboratories. Antibody cocktail therapy is not recommended for patients who are hospitalized due to severe Covid-19, or those seeking oxygen therapy due to Covid-19, or who require an increase in basal oxygen flow level for due to Covid-19 and in patients with chronic oxygen therapy due to the underlying disease associated with non-Covid-19. “Has been widely tested and used in the US and Europe and experience shows that (it works) when given on time, it means the first seven days of the viral replication phase or when the virus multiplies. So by blocking it then you you are reducing the severity of the disease in everyone but also in those who had a severe infection due to concomitant diseases along with their age and also a high viral load.has been found effective when given in time, the sooner give it the most effective it is, “said Dr Trehan. This FDA-approved therapy demonstrated good efficacy in the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 studies by reducing Covid-19-associated hospitalization and death by 70 percent. Approved by the General Drug Controller of India (DCGI), this single-dose infusion-based treatment can be provided on an outpatient or day-care basis and marks a dramatic change in Covid-19 care in India. “We are delighted to now have access to Monoclonal Antibody Therapy in India. This prompt and effective treatment for COVID-19 will save patients at the highest risk of falling ill with critical illness, hospitalization or possibly dying from “Complications from Covid-19. We look forward to serving our patients with this therapy and saving more lives,” said Dr Naresh Trehan. The doctor, however, said patients are advised to check with their doctor if monoclonal antibody therapy may be helpful to them in treating their Covid-19 infection. (ANI)

