Call for Cape seniors to wait for the appointment SMS before going to the vaccination site

The Cape Town Department of Health in the Western Cape has urged residents to wait for their appointment sms which includes the date and place before going to a vaccination site.

The provincial health department prayed today, calling for co-operation and for residents to follow the scheduling system as they want to provide an efficient, safe environment with Covid-19 in places avoiding long queues and crowds.

We also want to ensure that our seniors experience a good service on these sites.

At this stage, in line with the above, we have asked our local site management teams to stick to this definition-wide approach throughout the province, allowing some on-site flexibility due to operational circumstances.

These include practical issues at vaccination sites, where we must accommodate a small, limited number of walks, the department said.

We encourage the public to assist us with this request, in order to avoid the overload and frustration that you travel to a site that will not have a vaccine for you at this stage.

We are also constantly working with the national government to improve the registration and scheduling system so that it works as well as possible.

Last week Western Cape Health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, said the delay in texting appointments was due to the late arrival of Johnson & Johnson vaccines as a result of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval system.

In the first and second week of the first marriage have done a lot of people left over from Phase 1B in order to have a lot more space for ages over 60, which (will get) in the third week when we get the vaccines J&J.

Dr Keith Cloete, the provincial head of the health department, also said that vaccine SMSs were originally created by the national team, which led to people being scheduled to make appointments at vaccination sites far from where they live.

This also leads to a miscalculation of the number of people going to a particular vaccination site.

Dr Cloete said that as of Wednesday, May 19, the provincial government had been responsible for scheduling the vaccines they administered and they were aiming for a three-day notice period.

We want to now slowly get into the habit of saying, we will show you within three days which country you should go to.

After all, we want to have a week week time so that everyone in about two or three weeks time, receives an SMS one week ahead of time with a scheduling date.

Kepi ​​Argus