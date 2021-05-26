Connect with us

International

Call for Cape seniors to wait for the appointment SMS before going to the vaccination site

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By


from Theolin Tembo Time of publication of the article 57 million ago

Share this article:

The Cape Town Department of Health in the Western Cape has urged residents to wait for their appointment sms which includes the date and place before going to a vaccination site.

The provincial health department prayed today, calling for co-operation and for residents to follow the scheduling system as they want to provide an efficient, safe environment with Covid-19 in places avoiding long queues and crowds.

We also want to ensure that our seniors experience a good service on these sites.

At this stage, in line with the above, we have asked our local site management teams to stick to this definition-wide approach throughout the province, allowing some on-site flexibility due to operational circumstances.

These include practical issues at vaccination sites, where we must accommodate a small, limited number of walks, the department said.

We encourage the public to assist us with this request, in order to avoid the overload and frustration that you travel to a site that will not have a vaccine for you at this stage.

We are also constantly working with the national government to improve the registration and scheduling system so that it works as well as possible.

Last week Western Cape Health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, said the delay in texting appointments was due to the late arrival of Johnson & Johnson vaccines as a result of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval system.

In the first and second week of the first marriage have done a lot of people left over from Phase 1B in order to have a lot more space for ages over 60, which (will get) in the third week when we get the vaccines J&J.

Dr Keith Cloete, the provincial head of the health department, also said that vaccine SMSs were originally created by the national team, which led to people being scheduled to make appointments at vaccination sites far from where they live.

This also leads to a miscalculation of the number of people going to a particular vaccination site.

Dr Cloete said that as of Wednesday, May 19, the provincial government had been responsible for scheduling the vaccines they administered and they were aiming for a three-day notice period.

We want to now slowly get into the habit of saying, we will show you within three days which country you should go to.

After all, we want to have a week week time so that everyone in about two or three weeks time, receives an SMS one week ahead of time with a scheduling date.

Kepi ​​Argus



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: