Ace Magashule’s allegations are ‘very serious’ and he should not trivialize them – court hears

ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte has responded to Ace Magashule’s court request in which he challenges his suspension.

She said the criminal charges against Magashule were serious and that if he was found guilty, he would not be able to run the ANC.

The ANC has asked the court to reject Magashule’s costs.

ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte told Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that the allegations against suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule were “very serious” – not frivolous.

“The applicant (Magashule) trivializes the allegations against him and suggests that they are ‘a weird, if not outright nonsense’ and that they are frivolous. But this of course is not the case.

She said the allegations, which are related to a Free State asbestos tender, were serious and the party should take them seriously.

“If they are true, the applicant would definitely be unfit to hold office in the ANC. At the moment, the allegations reflect negatively on his integrity and the implication of that of the ANC in which he plays a senior leadership role.”

She also said the court should not entertain Magashule’s attempt to trivialize them.

Duarte was responding to an urgent request made by Magashule to oppose his suspension from the party in which he claimed that the ANC’s removal rule was unconstitutional and that he had been suspended for covert purposes. The rule states that members who are criminally charged must leave.

The ANC asked the court to reject Magashule’s costs. She also argued that the matter was not urgent.

In the petition, Duarte opened up Magashule’s claim that his suspension created a crisis for the ANC and the country.

“We deny that resolving the dispute will not only benefit the parties and the organization but also the stability of the country, the economy and the confidence of investors. This is an individual matter and does not involve the country or its economic stability.”

Duarte went further:

Ironically, if the applicant agrees that one of the most serious problems facing society in South Africa is corruption, he would not support the ANC’s efforts to fight corruption through the implementation of the resolution sideways. He has been charged in a criminal court with fraud, corruption and money laundering and should lead by example and withdraw as ANC members have done. In doing so it protects the integrity of the ANC.

Magashule was suspended after he failed to meet a 30-day deadline to leave. He has since challenged his suspension and asked the court to invalidate it.

Duarte said Magashule was told to give up on a meeting she held with him and ANC Treasury General Paul Mashatile at the latter’s home.

“He informed us he would sleep on the matter and come back to us. He never did.”

“The next meeting I had with the applicant was with all the other national officials at the President’s home in Johannesburg on Sunday, May 2, 2021. All six of us officials attended. At this meeting, our goal was to get feedback from the applicant on the commitments that he had with various ANC officials, including former presidents [Thabo] Mbeki, [Kgalema] Motlanthe and [Jacob] Zuma, as well as former ANC general treasurer Matthews Phosa. “We gave him an audience.”

Duarte said Magashule knew very well that if he did not step aside he would be suspended because the NEC statement was too clear about that.

“The applicant attended the NWC (National Labor Committee) meeting. The resolutions were adopted in his presence. He thus knew that the NWC had decided to suspend him and had instructed his office to issue a letter of suspension. . “

Duarte dismissed as untrue Magashule’s allegation that her letter of suspension against him was prompted by Magashule’s letter of resignation to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Following his suspension, Magashule wrote a letter to Ramaphosa, seeking to suspend him for his campaign donations to the ANC presidency received.

“His suggestion that my letter was, in a strange way, a hasty reaction to him, is consequently unfounded.”

Duarte further told the court that there was a misunderstanding and that the ANC constitution now allowed an appeal against rule 25.70 – the basis of the waiver policy.

“The ANC Constitution is also not in conflict with the national Constitution. It is a private contract between ANC members. The powers it gives to ANC structures and officials are contractual powers and not public powers.”

Magashule claimed that the NEC should have provided him with a further hearing on the issue of his suspension.

Duarte said this was also an absurd suggestion.

“He had enough time to state his case. The NEC had long decided that members facing criminal charges of corruption or other serious crimes, like him, should leave within 30 days or be suspended.

Duarte also argued that it was absurd that her letter of suspension was for a covert purpose.

“He is wrong. His suspension is not a disciplinary step. It was completely preventive pending a trial following a member’s lawsuit.”

