



A thick, sticky substance, similar to the mucus known as sea urchin has spread through the waters of the Marmara Sea in Turkey. Scientists have warned that the substance is increasing due to climate change. Sea snot, which was not seen in the Marmara Sea before 2007 and has spread over the past six months, can pose a problem for fish and eventually humans. The issue is caused by phytoplankton that can grow out of control when nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus become widely available in seawater, such as when untreated nutrient-rich wastewater is discharged into it. The increase in the number of elements such as nitrogen and phosphorus in the sea is mainly related to household waste such as sewage, Mustafa Sar, dean of the Maritime Faculty of Bandrma University Onyedi Eyll, i tha Daily Sabah. Recommended Household waste released into the sea without treatment increases the nitrogen and phosphorus load of seawater. The sea snot resulting from this excessive spread is usually seen from 16ft to a depth of 98ft. Excavation of the sea by phytoplankton can cause problems for humans because it makes it impossible for humans to fish or swim in the waters. I have traveled here for 15 years and have been before [snot] at some point, Burak Yenilmez, who works on a ship, told the newspaper. But it’s worse this year. It’s such a filthy sight and stench. Hakan Kara, a diver, told the newspaper: Our work was reduced by up to 70 percent. He said the handkerchief, which is visible on the gates and on the surface, was actually 10-15 times higher underwater. He added: it is in pieces, but everywhere. The bottom of the sea is completely covered with handkerchiefs. Sea horses, crabs, small fish and every sea creature that lives there die because it blocks their gills. We need an urgent solution to this situation. Experts have warned that climate change has exacerbated the problem. Dr. Neslihan Zdelice, a marine biologist at Istanbul University, i tha Guardian: The main cause is warming associated with climate change, as phytoplankton grow during higher temperatures. She said sea water had been warming by 2-3C since pre-industrial times, but acknowledged that fighting climate change would require a global and coordinated effort, and urged Turkey to focus on issues such as overfishing and water discharges. black. She added: We are experiencing the obvious effects of climate change, and adaptation requires an adjustment to our common practices. We need to start a full-scale effort to adapt.

