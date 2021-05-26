Billings World War II veteran celebrates his 98th birthday





The number of World War II veterans left alive in America is declining day by day, so it was a big deal when a Montana veteran celebrated 98th birthday Bud LaCounte was born on May 25, 1923. A crowd of friends and family filled the VFW in Billings Heights for an early Sunday celebration. It’s a place where Bud has been known to spend some time on the dance floor. At age 98, he may have missed a step but has not lost his sense of humor. Well, it feels a year better than 97, he laughs. I have a lot of my family here today. The place is full of them. The whole tribe is here. Bud has seen a lot in his 98 years. MTN News last spoke to the two two years ago as he was getting ready to address ceremonies in France for the 75th anniversary of D Day. While there, he made a bad fall. I broke my thigh. My horse had to be replaced there. They place an artificial hip. Then I finally came home, fell again and broke my neck, he says. Despite having undergone a total hip replacement just the day before, Bud went ahead and was right behind President Donald Trump for the ceremonies. Absolutely he would do those ceremonies. We both agreed on why we came he would do those ceremonies, says his youngest daughter, Cynthia LaCounte. His determination to survive was evident long before he ever set foot on Omaha Beach in World War II. An Indian Chippewa, Bud was taken from his family at the age of 6 and sent to Fort Totten Indian School. He would not see them for another nine years. Now a long life later, he saw his family grow and prosper. I got grandchildren here and great-grandchildren and I see I have a great-grandchild here. I have a whole bunch of relatives here, says Bud. As you can imagine, he is quite inspiring to his family and almost everyone who meets him. I am very proud of him. He attacked the beaches of Normandy. The fact that he is still walking about 98 years. God has kept him alive for a long time and I am very honored to be his great-grandson, said Christian Thomas. While Bud LaCounte may be a hero to some for service in World War II, his daughter sees him as a hero for another reason. He has been an incredible father. Growing up on a perfect childhood on the farm, we all knew that family duty and responsibility, but really work and determination describes my dad, says Cynthia LaCounte. Happy birthday, Bud LaCounte.







