Taiwan says China blocked agreement with BioNTech on COVID-19 shooting

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan directly accused China for the first time on Wednesday of blocking a deal with Germans BioNTech SE for COVID-19 vaccines, in an escalating war of words after Beijing offered shooting on the island through a Chinese company.

Medical staff use rapid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test on a Taiwanese resident following an increasing number of locally transmitted cases in Taipei, Taiwan, May 25, 2021. REUTERS / Ann Wang

Taiwan has millions of custom shots, from AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc., but has received just over 700,000 so far, and has been able to vaccinate only about 1% of its population when cases increase.

While Taiwan has previously said it has not been able to sign a final contract with BioNTech, this has only meant that Chinese pressure was to blame.

China claims Taiwan as its territory and often puts pressure on countries and firms to cut their ties with the island.

In comments at a meeting of Taiwan’s ruling Progressive Democratic Party, President Tsai Ing-wen said orders for the AstraZeneca and Moderna photos had been booked smoothly.

As for Germany’s BioNTech, we were close to ending the contract with the original German factory, but due to China’s intervention, so far there is no way to end it, she said.

Taiwan, which has a population of more than 23 million people, had purchased nearly 30 million shots, Tsai said, without giving details.

BioNTech declined to comment on Tsais’ remarks, but added that we are in favor of a global supply of vaccines.

China has denied trying to block vaccines for Taiwan and has offered to provide them on the island itself as a gesture of goodwill.

Chinas Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. said on Saturday it was ready to supply Taiwan with BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

Fosun signed an agreement with BioNTech to develop and commercialize exclusively COVID-19 vaccine products developed using BioNTechs mRNA technology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

But Tsai said the island would only buy directly from the original manufacturers, or discuss purchases with them through the global COVAX vaccine distribution scheme.

Only by negotiating with the original manufacturer can you get the original manufacturer direct warranty and responsibility for quality and safety, in order to avoid legal and political risks, she said.

Fosun did not respond to requests for comment.

China’s foreign ministry said Taiwan’s channels for receiving vaccines from them were calm, while China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Taipei was using excuses to stop the shooting.

China was happy to see Fosuns ready to provide vaccines in Taiwan, the Chinese office added.

With tight supplies, some politicians from Taiwan have said the need for the shooting in Fosun was so urgent that the government should bring them immediately.

But Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a daily news conference that they had not seen any supporting documentation about the vaccine Fosun was offering.

Bring the official documents and we can talk again.