Facebook, Twitter said to open databases in Russia by July -Ifax





Facebook (FB.O), Twitter (TWTR.N) and other social networks must have databases of Russian users on Russian territory by July 1 or face fines, Interfax news agency quoted communications regulator Roskomnadzor as saying. to say on Wednesday. Russia is considering legislation that would force foreign technology companies to open offices in Russia or face penalties such as advertising bans as part of Moscow’s wider efforts to exercise greater control over Big Tech. Read more Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook were fined on Tuesday for failing to delete content that Moscow considers illegal, while Twitter has been the victim of a penalty slowdown since March. Read more Facebook, Twitter and others must localize Russian user databases by July 1 or face a fine of up to 18 million rubles ($ 245,100) for non-compliance, Roskomnadzor Deputy Chairman Milos Wagner said on Wednesday. Facebook, Twitter and Roskomnadzor did not immediately respond to requests for comment. “Two companies were already held administratively liable last year for non-compliance with this requirement,” Wagner said. Facebook and Twitter were fined 4 million rubles each in February 2020 for violating Russian data law. Wagner said Facebook had since paid the fine, but Twitter was still attractive. He said Roskomnadzor was still waiting for detailed information on how the two companies would meet the requirements of the data law by July 1st. Roskomnadzor told Interfax that Apple, Samsung and PayPal were among more than 600 foreign companies with localized data in Russia. Microsoft’s LinkedIn (MSFT.O) has been blocked in Russia after a court found it violating a data storage rule adopted in 2015 that required all data on Russian citizens to be stored domestically. ($ 1 = 73.4400 rubles) Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

