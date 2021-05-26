I’m not grabbing the Zuma trial for my benefits: Magashule

POLITICS

Suspended ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule has denied allegations that he is kidnapping former President Jacob Zuma’s arms deal trial and using the platform to publicly challenge the resolutions of the ANC national executive committee and gathered support for himself.

Responding to questions from reporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday, the quarrelsome Magashule said suggestions that he was now always present at the arms deal trial solely for personal gain were meaningless.

“If you go and check, you will find that the ANC NCC meetings have always coincided with the former president’s appearances in court. I am the general secretary; I can not leave those meetings, “Magashule explained, adding that now that he has been suspended, he is able to attend and show support for Zuma.

Asked if he would apologize for “suspending” President Cyril Ramaphosa, Magashule declined to comment, saying “I’m swimming like a butterfly. Just wait for the trials to unfold.”

Zuma’s Umkhonto weSizwe’s Magashule’s Military Veterans Association spokesman Carl Niehaus again followed Wednesday’s proceedings, despite the announcement by the ANC National Working Committee (NWC) on Tuesday that the pair, along with NEC member Tony Yengeni, face potential charges of making derogatory remarks against some of the party leaders during Zuma’s appearance in court last week.

Ace Magashule, the suspended secretary general of the ANC, has been seen in court before the corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma. Photo: Phil Magakoe / AFP AFP

But on Monday, interim ANC general secretary Jessie Duarte – who announced the NWC party’s decision to review disciplinary action against the three – told the media that Magashule had abandoned his “intentions”.

The three senior ANC leaders dared the ANC to act against them as they individually vowed to protest the party’s decision to suspend Magashule after allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering were served against him in November 2020.

On May 3, the ruling party served Magashule with a suspension notice and ordered him not to address any ANC rallies or any other rallies, using the party name.

However, during Zuma’s trial last week, Magashule openly challenged his party and vowed that no one would “exclude him from the SAC”.

A visibly upset Yengeni echoed Magashule’s feelings and used the occasion to attack several ANC leaders for “using state resources to file criminal charges against their opponents” within the ANC.

While Yengen was not present today, there was still an awakening of activity around the Pietermaritzburg High Court area, with many supporters coming out wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan “Hands Off Zuma”.

Most of them arrived in minibus taxis from various destinations, with some leaving Mpumalanga and the Free State.

There were also a large number of street vendors lining up on the street, selling ANC memories. Some street vendors even set up stalls around Freedom Square Park, next to the high court, where a large stage has been set up for Zuma to address supporters after the court proceedings.

Zuma arrived in court shortly after 8 p.m. He was finally acquitted in court on all 16 charges of corruption, fraud and fraud.

However, another postponement seems possible, with the case expected to be postponed for the National Prosecution Authority to respond to Zuma’s special plea seeking the dismissal of state attorney Billy Downer.

According to a 141-page application, Zuma argues that the chief prosecutor has “no title to prosecute”, citing a lack of independence and impartiality.

There was a new addition to Zuma’s defense team, with former EFF national chairman Dali Mpofu appearing alongside Zuma’s main lawyer, lawyer Thabani Masuku.