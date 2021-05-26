Are you losing Asia Covid Edge?





Here is the latest news from the global pandemic. Is Asia losing its Covid advantage? The impact of vaccination on game change is causing a reversal of fortune in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking, a monthly view of the best and worst places to be in the coronavirus era. Nr. 1 last month – Singapore – slipped in May after a new crash, joining other Asian economies who was praised for nailing the virus. Taiwan and Japan dropped from the top 10 countries between slow inoculation and resuscitation cases, while some of the world’s fiercest outbreaks held places in Southeast and South Asia. Overall, the once-strong region accounted for seven of the biggest declines this month. Singapore lost its top position. Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP In contrast, the US and parts of Europe are steadily climbing the rankings as the pandemic slowly recedes there. As vaccine protection grows, they are reopening trips, removing masked mandates and seeking to leave Covid-19 behind: The UK jumped seven places to 11th, and the US is now at No. 1. 13. Covid Sustainability Ranking uses a wide range of data to capture where the pandemic is being treated most effectively, with the least social and economic disruption – from mortality and testing levels to vaccine access and freedom of movement. This month’s changes highlight how some “Covid shelters” that had previously eliminated the transmission of the virus in the country are having difficulty finding a way to reopen. After the infections dragged on through strict border protection, Singapore and Taiwan risk being caught in new cycles of restrictions as they react aggressively to the flames that are simple fractions of those still seen in some western countries that have already begun to reopen. This zero tolerance for any case – also seen in No. 1 of New Zealand, No. 3 Australia, China at No. 9 and Hong Kong at No. 10 – can become the Achilles heel while other parts of the world acknowledge that Covid is endemic and move on. Despite the growing euphoria in major western economies, the pandemic is never over as the developing world still struggles with little access to vaccines. The World Health Organization estimates that only 0.3% of vaccines are reaching low-income countries. Scenes of joyful social reunions in the US are now a startling contrast to depressing images from countries like India, which plunged 20 places into the last fourth place out of 53 ranked economies.—Jinshan Hong Follow the vaccines Sufficient doses have now been administered to fully vaccinate 11.2% of the global population – but distribution has been bypassed. The highest-income countries and regions are being vaccinated more than 30 times faster than those with the lowest. We have updated our vaccine tracker to allow you to explore vaccine levels vs Covid cases in a number of countries. Check out the latest here. What to read Do you know anyone else who would like this newsletter? Get them registered here. Do you have any questions, concerns or tips for Covid-19 news? Get in touch or help us cover the story. Do you like this newsletter? Subscribe for unlimited access for trusted, data-driven journalism in 120 countries around the world and to gain expert analysis from exclusive daily newspapers, Bloomberg Open AND Bloomberg Close.

