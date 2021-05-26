‘A New Weapon’: Dr Naresh Trehan at Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail | Latest India News





The antibody cocktail, which was approved by the drug regulator in India earlier this month, is working against coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, one of the country’s top doctors Dr Naresh Trehan said on Wednesday. He also said that the combination of kazirivimab and imdevimab is effective against variant B.1.617, first found in India. “When casirivimab and imdevimab are injected into the infected patient at an early stage, it blocks the virus from entering the patient’s cells. It is working against Covid-19 and also effective against B.1.617. This is a new weapon,” Dr. Naresh said. Trehan, head of Medanta Hospitals, was quoted as saying by the new ANI agency. An 84-year-old from Haryana became the first person in India to administer the Covid drug cocktail developed by pharmaceutical giant Roche. Mohabbat Singh, who was under treatment for the last five days at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, was given the medicine on Tuesday during a 30-minute intravenous supply. “The man with multiple illnesses was injected yesterday and he went home. We will follow him. The multiplication of the virus falls especially in those people who have high load of the virus and also in those who are at high risk of infection. “, said Dr. Trehan “Hassht is widely used in the US and Europe. Experience shows that when given in the first seven days of infection, 70-80% of people who will go to hospitals for treatment will not need hospitalization,” he added. The Roche cocktail came into the spotlight after it was administered to former US President Donald Trump when he came out positive for the virus last year. Casirivimab and imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies specifically directed against the sparse proteins of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and are designed to block virus binding and entry into human cells. The company announced on Monday that it is now available in India, adding that the cost per patient dose will be 59,750. Each of the 100,000 packages that will be available in India offers treatment for two patients. It should be administered for mild to moderate treatment of Covid-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg) who have been confirmed to be infected with Sars-CoV-2 and who are in high risk of developing severe disease and do not require oxygen. FDA-approved therapy demonstrated good efficacy in the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 studies by reducing Covid-19-associated hospitalization and death by 70 percent. Dr Trehan, however, said patients are advised to check with their doctor if monoclonal antibody therapy may be helpful for them in treating their Covid-19 infection.

