International
Ireland recognizes de facto Israeli annexation of Palestine | News from the Israel-Palestine conflict
Govt has now decided to vote on the amendment that, if approved, would expel the Israeli ambassador to Ireland and impose sanctions on Israel.
The Irish government has backed a parliamentary move condemning the de facto annexation of Palestinian land by Israeli authorities, in what it said was the first use of the phrase by a European Union country in relation to Israel.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday that the motion, put forward by the opposition party Sinn Fein, is a clear signal of the depth of sentiment across Ireland.
The scale, pace and strategic nature of Israel’s settlement expansion actions and the purpose behind it have brought us to a point where we need to be honest about what is actually happening on the ground. It is a de facto annexation, the center-right Fine Gael party told parliament Coveney.
This is not something I, or in my opinion this house, say easily. We are the first EU country to do this. But that reflects the great concern we have about the purpose of the actions and, of course, their impact, he said.
If approved, the change would require the government to expel the Israeli ambassador to Ireland and impose economic, political and cultural sanctions against Israel.
Most countries see the settlements that Israel built in the territory captured in the 1967 war as illegal and as an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians.
Coveney, who has represented Ireland on the UN Security Council in debates over Israel in recent weeks, had insisted on adding a sentence to recent rocket attacks on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas before he agreed to government support for the motion.
Some of the Irish parliamentarians wore face masks holding the Palestinian flag or with the cheffed keffiyeh model.
The left-leaning Sinn Fein party refused to support a change of government that condemns Hamas attacks.
Members of the Irish parliament wearing masks with Palestinian symbols as a solidarity with Sheikh Jarrah and Palestine. #SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/SbM2Atgb7L
Abed #SaveSheikhJarrah (@Abd_HajYahia) May 25, 2021
The motion came days after a ceasefire ended 11 days of worst fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in years.
The violence sparked major pro-Palestinian protests in Dublin.
At least 253 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children, according to the Gaza health ministry, while about 2,000 were injured. At least 12 people were killed in Israel.
The Irish Parliament, or Exit, is set to debate the People’s change on Wednesday before winning the motion of Sinn Fein private members, with a vote expected later.
Credit for @sinnfeinireland for bringing the motion, but saying it got support from all the Exit left and right. There is a growing consensus that Israel must hold accountable for decades of occupation, expropriation and ethnic cleansing.
Ronan Burtenshaw (@ronanburtenshaw) May 25, 2021
Some Irelands welcome moves on social media.
Ireland has become the first EU country to recognize the Israeli de facto annexation of Palestine in violation of international law, wrote on Twitter Ronan Burtenshaw, editor of the UK Socialist Magazine Tribune. A landmark on the road to isolating an apartheid state as we did in the 1980s. The next stop: Boycott, Relocation and Sanctions.
John Brady, a Sinn Fein politician, wrote on Twitter: We have forced a massive shift in the position of the Irish Government. They have stated that Israel has de facto annexed Palestinian lands. Ireland is the first EU country to declare that Israel’s actions violate international law. There must be consequences for these #FalePalestine actions.
People before winnings Richard Boyd Barrett described Wednesday’s upcoming election as historic.
More than 5,200 people have signed Barrett’s petition, which calls on the Irish government to publicly declare that the state of Israel is guilty of war crimes.
