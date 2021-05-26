Lioness attacks circus coach during live Russian appearance in horrific viral video

Stunts and shows involving wildlife in a circus can be unpredictable and life threatening even when performed by well-trained professionals. Sometimes, a slight miscalculation can even pose a risk to life. One such incident occurred at the Ural Traveling Circus in Russia on May 22, when a coach was attacked by a lioness while performing in front of an audience. A horrible video of the same has made the rounds of social media.

In the gruesome sights, two lionesses – Vega and Santa – can be seen entering a circus ring and crashing to the ground. Moments later, just as their softener, Maxim Orlov, crossed to the other side of the ring holding a spear, Vega jumped on it. It seems that the big cat could not follow the act and instead thought of it as an attack and so bit it several times. The trainer and other members of the circus staff managed to avoid the animal, but not before it had injured its arms and legs. Seeing things taking a wrong turn, frightened spectators, including children, could be seen rushing out of the circus tent.

An eyewitness admitted to local media that the lioness was out of control. According to a report by DailyMail, the sudden attack caused a pregnant woman to have an epileptic seizure from concussion.

After the attack, Maxim was rushed to a hospital in Moshkovo, Novosibirsk Oblast, where he was given first aid. After becoming consistent, he said such cases are quite rare, but acknowledged that no one can predict the behavior of animals. Orlov later assured that Vega would no longer perform in the circus.

This horrific incident has led to calls for a ban on live animals performing in the circus.

