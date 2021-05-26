International
Lioness attacks circus coach during live Russian appearance in horrific viral video
Video capture of the attacking coach of the lioness. (Credit: YouTube)
At the Ural Traveler Circus in Russia, a trainer was attacked by a lioness while performing in front of an audience.
Stunts and shows involving wildlife in a circus can be unpredictable and life threatening even when performed by well-trained professionals. Sometimes, a slight miscalculation can even pose a risk to life. One such incident occurred at the Ural Traveling Circus in Russia on May 22, when a coach was attacked by a lioness while performing in front of an audience. A horrible video of the same has made the rounds of social media.
In the gruesome sights, two lionesses – Vega and Santa – can be seen entering a circus ring and crashing to the ground. Moments later, just as their softener, Maxim Orlov, crossed to the other side of the ring holding a spear, Vega jumped on it. It seems that the big cat could not follow the act and instead thought of it as an attack and so bit it several times. The trainer and other members of the circus staff managed to avoid the animal, but not before it had injured its arms and legs. Seeing things taking a wrong turn, frightened spectators, including children, could be seen rushing out of the circus tent.
An eyewitness admitted to local media that the lioness was out of control. According to a report by DailyMail, the sudden attack caused a pregnant woman to have an epileptic seizure from concussion.
After the attack, Maxim was rushed to a hospital in Moshkovo, Novosibirsk Oblast, where he was given first aid. After becoming consistent, he said such cases are quite rare, but acknowledged that no one can predict the behavior of animals. Orlov later assured that Vega would no longer perform in the circus.
This horrific incident has led to calls for a ban on live animals performing in the circus.
Good for the lioness. Circuses are cruel and hateful. They must be outlawed globally.— MaryJane🇻🇦 (@ MissMaryJane03) May 23, 2021
Of course animal circuses are completely wrong, but their demand and demand are simply. When they start traveling in the cities and no one buys a ticket, things will soon change. — Rebecca (@becbirdie) May 23, 2021
How do you feel about the incident?
Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]