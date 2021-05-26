Supply Chains Latest: New Zealand Rethinks Close China Trade Connections





New Zealand’s trade dependence on China is deepening even though officials in the South Pacific country warn exporters to rely heavily on a large market if relations with Beijing deteriorate like those in Australia. China became an even bigger customer for New Zealand exports in the 12 months to April, data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the island’s economy dependence on maintaining a comfortable commercial relationship with Beijing. Shipments to China rose to NZ $ 17.8 billion ($ 13 billion), reaching 30.2% of total exports over the period. Sales in China gained 6.3% from April 2020, when the share was 27.8%. China is by far New Zealand’s largest trading partner, with Australia ranked second with 13% of total exports, while the US gets 11% and Japan 5.5%. In normal times, such an unbalanced trading portfolio would not cause much concern. But the issue has come under scrutiny after Beijing imposed a series of tariffs on Australia over a period of growth. diplomatic tensions. China is also the largest export market in Australia. Relying on China New Zealand exports to China have remained strong, raising fears of dominance Source: Statistics New Zealand

Scores may be higher for New Zealand, which has an economy about one-sixth the size of Australia. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta this week called on exporters to think about diversification and other ways to counter the impact of a possible deterioration in trade relations with Beijing. “We can not ignore, without a doubt, what is happening in Australia with their relationship with China,” Mahuta told the UK Guardian newspaper. “Whether they are near a storm eye or in the eye of the storm, we must legitimately ask ourselves – it may just be a matter of time before the storm approaches us.” China is New Zealand’s largest consumer of dairy and forest products, and both goods are benefiting from rising prices. Average milk powder prices rose 12% since December to a 11-month high in April, while untreated register prices rose 18% over the same period, according to the government statistics agency. In January, New Zealand and China signed a modernized free trade agreement that is expected to boost New Zealand exports. Akoma, China was attacked in New Zealand after its parliament passed a motion declaring “serious human rights abuses” taking place against Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang. – Tracy Withers in Wellington Designed territory High Flight Air freight rates continue to rise as economies reopen with travel still stalled Source: TAC Air Transport Price Index, Bloomberg

Air transport costs are staying high as economies begin to reopen as travel remains slow to recover, keeping capacity tight as the pandemic lingers. A TAC index of cargo flights from Hong Kong to North America rose to a new record this month, and rates to Europe are also rising. A DHL executive expects the request to stay strong in the middle of 2022. For air cargo speed indices at Bloomberg Terminal, see {ALLX ARCI } Today’s readings are a must Cooling | China’s strong economic momentum eased slightly in May, as rising commodity prices tightened profits, businesses became more cautious and property and car sales were weak.

Cooling | China's strong economic momentum eased slightly in May, as rising commodity prices tightened profits, businesses became more cautious and property and car sales were weak.

Cheesy The U.S. moved to set up a dispute resolution panel to review milk quotas in Canada, which Washington claims undermines the ability of U.S. dairy exporters to sell a wide range of products to Canadian consumers.

More offers | The Saudi Arabian Red Sea Terminal Operator is seeking to invest in ports in Africa and the Middle East, following support from the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.

The ship is burning Sri Lankan authorities are trying to put out a massive fire aboard a container ship off the coast of Colombo to avoid a chemical spill as well as an oil spill.

Reopening soon Several factories in the northern Bac Giang province hit by Vietnam viruses, where Apple and Samsung suppliers operate, will be allowed to reopen as early as Friday.

Flourishing trade The G-20 economies posted record high commodity trade in the first quarter, the OECD said, as a weaker US dollar and rising commodity prices sparked a backlash that helped minimize the global economy's damage from the Covid pandemic.

Debating inflation Gathering in everything from copper to soybeans to timber has been a point in favor of reflection hawks. As the recent reversal suggests, the origins of the rally in speculative trading mean that the point is not as strong as it first seems, and the debate is far from over, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Internet tax The EU digital tax will be broad-based so as not to discriminate against US tech firms, a senior European Commission tax official said on Tuesday, under the Bloomberg Act.

Click KERETU for automated stories about supply chains.

See BNEF for BloombergNEF analysis of clean energy, advanced transportation, digital industry, innovative materials and commodities.

– With the help of Matthew Brockett







