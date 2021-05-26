Supply Chains Latest: New Zealand Rethinks Close China Trade Connections

Connect with us

New Zealand’s trade dependence on China is deepening even though officials in the South Pacific country warn exporters to rely heavily on a large market if relations with Beijing deteriorate like those in Australia.

China became an even bigger customer for New Zealand exports in the 12 months to April, data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the island’s economydependence on maintaining a comfortable commercial relationship with Beijing.

Shipments to China rose to NZ $ 17.8 billion ($ 13 billion), reaching 30.2% of total exports over the period. Sales in China gained 6.3% from April 2020, when the share was 27.8%.

China is by far New Zealand’s largest trading partner, with Australia ranked second with 13% of total exports, while the US gets 11% and Japan 5.5%.

In normal times, such an unbalanced trading portfolio would not cause much concern. But the issue has come under scrutiny after Beijing imposed a series of tariffs on Australia over a period of growth.diplomatic tensions. China is also the largest export market in Australia.

Relying on China

New Zealand exports to China have remained strong, raising fears of dominance

Source: Statistics New Zealand


Scores may be higher for New Zealand, which hasan economy about one-sixth the size of Australia. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta this week called on exporters to think about diversification and other ways to counter the impact of a possible deterioration in trade relations with Beijing.

“We can not ignore, without a doubt, what is happening in Australia with their relationship with China,” Mahuta told the UK Guardian newspaper. “Whether they are near a storm eye or in the eye of the storm, we must legitimately ask ourselves – it may just be a matter of time before the storm approaches us.”

China is New Zealand’s largest consumer of dairy and forest products, and both goods are benefiting from rising prices. Average milk powder prices rose 12% since December to a 11-month high in April, while untreated register prices rose 18% over the same period, according to the government statistics agency.

In January, New Zealand and China signed a modernized free trade agreement that is expected to boost New Zealand exports. Akoma, Chinawas attacked in New Zealand after its parliament passed a motion declaring “serious human rights abuses” taking place against Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.



