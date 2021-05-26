Belarus: ‘All Belarusians Hostage to Lukashenko Regime’, Say Citizens Now Detached From Europe

(CNN) –

As European airlines suspend flights to Belarus that once offered one of the few exits from an oppressive state now within the borders of closed land borders, many Belarusians fear the return of a Soviet-style Iron Curtain around their country.

Western leaders have called for tougher sanctions and drastic aviation bans after that. brazen deviation of a passenger plane and the subsequent arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich on Sunday and millions of Belarusian citizens are now facing a troubled future.

We are disconnected from the rest of the world, 54-year-old Nikolai, who is identified only by his first name due to security concerns, told CNN from his home in Minsk. (President Alexander) Lukashenko is doing everything possible to isolate the country and turn the Iron Curtain.

I do not feel trapped, but there is no freedom either, he added. All my friends are concerned about the future of the country, we are very pleased with the solidarity and international assistance.

Sergei Grits / AP Belarusian police arrest journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk, Belarus, in 2017.

European Union (EU) leaders on Monday called for a ban on Belarusian airlines flying in the European skies and urged their national carriers to avoid Belarusian airspace. Many, including Finnair, Air France and KLM, have followed suit.

For Belarusians domestically, the restrictions will tighten slightly the freedoms they have left under the strong Lukashenko.

Belarus partially closed its land borders to its citizens who wanted to leave the country in October last year, citing Covid-19 concerns. In reality, critics say it was an attempt by Lukashenko to strengthen his 27-year rule in the country, following a controversial presidential election in August that sparked some of the largest demonstrations in the country’s recent history.

Travel restrictions were imposed in neighboring Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine, though not Russia, an indication of Lukashenko’s close ties to President Vladimir Putin. Belarus and Russia share border controls under a long-term agreement, which means that direct road links with Russia are open to Belarusian citizens.

Within Belarus, there are conflicting feelings about the latest flight ban.

A tech industry worker in Minsk, who preferred to remain anonymous for security reasons, told CNN that a sense of total helplessness after police brutally pushed protesters against protesters during the demonstrations she attended for more than three months last year has pushed her family to leave the Country.

Police are arresting people directly in their neighborhoods and reports of ill-treatment in custody are brutal, she said, adding that she cried when she heard about Protasevichs’ arrest thinking he could face the death penalty.

Now, the redirected flights are planning its plans to relocate to a neighboring job site in June. Although her flight with the Belarusian flag carrier Belavia was canceled, leaving the ground still remains an option for her as she has a job offer. However, her husband will have to risk a diversion through Moscow, she told CNN.

The tech worker said she believes the flight ban is a small price to pay for the country’s future. “If these bans help Europe pay attention to what is happening here, I am OK to tolerate the concern,” she said, stressing that she hoped they would launch more realistic sanctions.

But not everyone feels patient.

Most people in my district are constantly talking about the need to leave the country. The news that the last way out is closing is causing so much anxiety that everyone wants to know they can leave if they have to. Some people are very angry with European politicians for the decision, she added.

Ales, 31, who identifies only by his first name, told CNN from Minsk that many people like me are happy that the West is finally doing something real. However, many people are worried if they do not have the opportunity to fly to EU countries or Ukraine.

Due to the closure of the land border, the plane was the only option for many people to leave the country. There are still opportunities to transit through Russia, but it is more expensive and longer, he said.

Ales added: “Right now, all Belarusians are hostage to the Lukashenko regime, and he is to blame for Belarus’ international isolation, which is deteriorating all the time.

Another citizen, Anastasia, who lives in Minsk and did not prefer to give her second name due to security concerns, told CNN that it was important not to wait for the moment when it would be impossible to leave for many years. as it was with the Iron Curtain in the USSR.

Anastasia said she and her husband Vladimir were very happy with the EU response. We believe that terrorists have seized power in our country and they should be treated exactly like terrorists, she said.

Belarus borders three EU member states Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, and a stunning image of the runways posted on Twitter by European Council President Charles Michel showed hundreds of planes passing through the country. Some itineraries appear to have returned to Belarusian airspace later in the day.

For Belarusians abroad, the flight ban casts doubt on when they will be able to see family members again.

A 33-year-old Belarusian living in the UK, who did not prefer to give his name due to security concerns, told CNN that he relied on his Belarusian family for childcare, but it would be a fight for his parents to visit without direct flights.

The decision is certainly a concern for the general public, but it is also for the regime so I support it now, he said.

Olga, a 33-year-old Belarusian living in the UK who preferred not to give her last name, said demand for flights through Moscow would increase with the EU ban. But those Russian flights were expensive and inconvenient for a family with a small child, she added.

A trip between Minsk and London via Russia would take 13 hours instead of the three most common. But Olga thinks the EU’s response is adequate: it is an action against the regime, which is much better than just words of concern.

On the other hand, the Belarusian authorities have killed most of the means of communication within the country and with the rest of the world and now the possibility of leaving has also been removed, Olga said. Looks like they were a North Korean branch now.

Protasevich was one of dozens of Belarusian journalists and activists campaigning in exile against Lukashenko’s rule. He is the founder of the Telegram Nexta channel, which helped mobilize anti-Lukashenko protests and was accused last year of organizing mass riots and group actions that violate public order. He is on a government-wanted list for terrorism.

The 26-year-old journalist was traveling on Ryanair 4978 flight from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania on Sunday when shortly before the crash the plane deviated from Belarusian air traffic control in the capital Minsk for an alleged security alert.

The deviation caused widespread outrage and growing fear for the safety of the Protasevichs after a video came out of the dissident on Monday in which his supporters believe he is confessing to crimes under duress.